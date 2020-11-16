 

Atos announces extended collaboration with Amazon Web Services as Atos OneCloud partner

Paris, November 16, 2020 – Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, announces that it has further extended its collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) as AWS is named as one of the strategic partners of Atos OneCloud, an initiative which brings together Atos’ comprehensive cloud capabilities into one powerful unique offering. This increased collaboration is a next step in the strategic alliance between Atos and AWS which started in 2012. 

Atos is recognized as an AWS Well-Architected Partner and has, over the years invested in achieving several AWS competencies including Migration Delivery Partner. Earlier this year Atos entered into exclusive negotiations with the shareholders of Edifixio, a French cloud consulting and integration company, to acquire it, which would further strengthen its position to become a AWS Premier Tier Consulting partner.

“We are extremely pleased to also be able to announce AWS as one of the strategic partners of the Atos OneCloud initiative,” said Elie Gerard, CEO of Atos. “AWS is actively joining forces with Atos to help our enterprise customers move from traditional legacy IT infrastructure to modern cloud platforms. We see a tremendous opportunity specifically in the mainframe space to partner with AWS to Migrate, Modernize and Manage customer application landscapes which will unlock huge potential for digital business.”

Matt Garman, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, AWS commented “Atos is a fantastic partner and a truly unique global system integrator with many patented technologies and tool sets that enable customers to move legacy environments to the cloud. The Atos OneCloud initiative is a great example of the unique cloud transformation capabilities of Atos. We are delighted to be able to participate in Atos OneCloud as a strategic technology partner”.

Atos has a strong history of working together with AWS services in over fifty large customer environments worldwide. Atos and AWS worked closely together to successfully build a cloud-native SaaS solution on AWS Cloud for Miller Heiman, the global leader in sales training, consulting, research and technology solutions.

“Atos has been a trusted partner for many years and continually demonstrated their ability to bring the right, highly skilled and motivated people to the table. We worked closely together to successfully design, develop and support one of our most strategic platform offerings leveraging the scale and technologies provided by AWS cloud services,” said Byron Matthews, Miller Heiman Group.

