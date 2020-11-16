Atos empowers clients to modernize apps & processes as part of its Atos OneCloud strategy

Paris, 16 November 2020 - Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, today announces, as part of Atos OneCloud, a new joint strategic offering to support organizations developing smart strategies to modernize their apps and processes. This offering includes the collective capabilities and portfolios of Dell Technologies, VMware and Atos. Atos will provide a modern private cloud landing zone for cloud native applications, where containerized applications co-exist with legacy applications on Atos’ Digital Hybrid Cloud (DHC), based on Dell EMC VxRail and powered by VMware Cloud Foundation, vRealize Automation and Tanzu.



Increased digitalization of the economy has put pressure on companies in every industry to deliver high levels of agility, efficiency, and innovation that only a multi-cloud approach can provide. However, taking advantage of all that multi-cloud offers requires a measured and comprehensive cloud strategy, which can be a major stumbling block when dealing with a complex IT legacy landscape with various proprietary technologies.