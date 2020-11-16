Lille (France), Cambridge (Massachusetts, United States), November 16, 2020 – GENFIT (Nasdaq and Euronext: GNFT) a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with metabolic and chronic liver diseases, today announced its cash position as of September 30, 2020 and revenues for the first nine months of 2020 1 , and proposes to 2022 OCEANEs holders a partial buyback and an amendment of the existing terms.

Cash Position

As of September 30, 2020, the Company’s cash and cash equivalents amounted to €199.3 million compared with €303.0 million one year earlier.

As of June 30, 2020, cash and cash equivalents totaled €225.7 million.

Revenues2

Revenues for the first nine months of 2020 amounted to €350 thousand compared to €31 million for the same period in 2019.

Revenues for the 3rd quarter resulted mainly from services provided and revenues under the licensing and collaboration agreements signed with Labcorp and Terns Pharmaceuticals.

Recap

On September 30, 2020, GENFIT announced its plan to reduce its cash burn by more than 50% by 2022 compared to the cash burn prior to the RESOLVE-IT Phase 3 data.

GENFIT confirms its objective to reduce the current cash burn rate from €110 million annually before our Phase 3 data, to approximately €45 million annually, beginning in 2022. Due to the residual expenses related to the termination of RESOLVE-IT and the workforce restructuring plan, 2021 will be a transition year from a cash burn standpoint.

This plan incorporates the following key components:

• The overall clinical development program for elafibranor in NASH and all activities associated with the commercial launch of elafibranor in NASH have been terminated given the low probability of success compared to required expenses. The termination includes the NASH combination therapy trials, the pediatric trials, and other trials such as the evaluation of the impact of elafibranor on liver fat composition;