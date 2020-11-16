 

Terranet to Partner with Leading Consulting Agency AFRY

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.11.2020, 08:30  |  41   |   |   

With a Signed LOI, Terranet Joins Forces with AFRY to Secure Their Role in the Autonomous Driving Industry

Lund, Sweden, November 13, 2020 - Terranet AB (Terranet/the Company), (Nasdaq: TERRNT-B.ST), developers of advanced driver-assist systems and the creators of breakthrough 3D motion awareness technology VoxelFlow, today announced their upcoming partnership with leading Swedish-Finnish consulting and engineering firm, AFRY (previously ÅF).

The signed LOI will cement Terranet’s and AFRY’s long-standing partnership, with the specific mandate of promoting advanced engineering services within 3D motion perception, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving. Terranet’s deep knowledge in 3D motion perception stems from their existing product, VoxelFlow, a technology positioned to be the future of autonomous driving with its ability to classify dynamic moving objects at extremely low latency using very low computational power. VoxelFlow’s rapid edge detection will provide automotive brands a superior alternative to today’s camera-based computer vision and artificial intelligence navigation systems, which are too slow and subject to fundamental speed limits of perception with their frame-based approach.

“We have worked with AFRY for many years, using their high-caliber engineering services both within the field of connectivity and onwards computer vision development,” said Terranet CEO Pär-Olof Johannesson. “We are excited to formalize this relationship as we continue to make strides in the autonomous driving space.”

As one of Sweden's and Europe’s marquee design-houses within the automotive industry, the partnership will continue to help AFRY expand their reach into additional markets, while providing Terranet with top-notch marketing and sales expertise.

”We see a strong demand for autonomous systems from various business segments and Terranet’s expertise is exactly right for this development. We at AFRY are proud and happy to announce a long-term and in-depth cooperation, which will enhance future possibilities for both parties,” says Jonas Larsson, Business Area Manager, Connected Products at AFRY.

By combining assets on sales and marketing, Terranet and AFRY will leverage their respective synergies with the joint strategic objective to grow its business pipeline inside active safety, computer vision and automotive connectivity, paving the way for truly safe and truly autonomous driving.

For more information please contact:

Pär-Olof Johannesson, CEO
parolof.johannesson@terranet.se
+46 70 332 32 62

Media contact:

Rob Kreis
terranet@fischtankpr.com
FischTank PR

About TerraNet:

TerraNet develops software for radio-based solutions and three-dimensional image analysis for advanced driver-assistance systems and autonomous vehicles (ADAS and AV). TerraNet is headquartered in Lund (Sweden) with development sites in Kyiv (Ukraine), Stuttgart (Germany) and Los Gatos, California. TerraNet Holding AB (publ) is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (Nasdaq: TERRNT-B.ST).

https://terranet.se/en/

About AFRY:

AFRY is an international engineering, design and advisory company. AFRY supports their clients to progress in sustainability and digitalisation. They are comprised of 17,000 devoted experts within the fields of infrastructure, industry and energy, operating across the world to create sustainable solutions for future generations.

https://afry.com/en

This information is such that TerraNet Holding AB is required to make public in accordance with the EU's Market Abuse Regulation (MAR). The information was made public by the Company's contact person above on November 13, 2020 at 8:30 am CET.

Certified Adviser: Mangold Fondkommission AB, 08-503 015 50, ca@mangold.se.


TerraNet Holding Registered (B) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Terranet to Partner with Leading Consulting Agency AFRY With a Signed LOI, Terranet Joins Forces with AFRY to Secure Their Role in the Autonomous Driving Industry Lund, Sweden, November 13, 2020 - Terranet AB (Terranet/the Company), (Nasdaq: TERRNT-B.ST), developers of advanced driver-assist systems and …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Arbutus Announces Presentation of Phase 1a/1b Clinical Trial Results for AB-729 in Chronic ...
MyoKardia Presents Cardiac Imaging Data from 30-Week EXPLORER-HCM Study of Mavacamten
Burning Rock Announces In-Licensing of Myriad myChoice Tumor Testing in China
Ferratum publishes 9M 2020 results
RAPT Therapeutics to Announce Initial Data from Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of FLX475 in Multiple ...
Sienna Announces November Dividend
Atos launches Atos OneCloud
NB Private Equity: Monthly NAV Update - October 2020
ObsEva SA Reports Positive Topline Results of the PROLONG Proof-of-Concept Trial of Ebopiprant ...
New Maginito Website and Presentation
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Denali Therapeutics Announces First Human Biomarker Proof of Concept for Its Transport Vehicle (TV) Technology Achieved in Phase 1/2 Study of ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.11.20
Interim report 1st January – 30th September 2020
12.11.20
Volvo Veteran Joins Terranet AB as CFO
27.10.20
Warrants of series TO1 B were subscribed to approximately 94 percent and Terranet receives approximately SEK 34.2 million
20.10.20
TerraNet AB Signs MoU with Mercedes-Benz AG
19.10.20
Mangold publishes new analysis of TerraNet with a buy recommendation and target price of SEK 2.50