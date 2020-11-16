Liberty Global Named to Dow Jones Sustainability World and North America Indices

The Dow Jones Sustainability Index ranks the performance of the world's leading companies in terms of economic, environmental and social criteria. The Index serves as a benchmark for investors integrating sustainability considerations into their portfolios and provides an engagement platform for companies looking to adopt sustainable best practices.

Liberty Global (Nasdaq: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK), one of the world’s leading converged video, broadband and communications companies, has been recognized once again for its commitment to sustainability and corporate responsibility by its inclusion in the prestigious Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for the eighth year, as well as its ninth consecutive year in the North America Index. Liberty Global’s Belgian subsidiary Telenet also appears in the Index and has been named by Dow Jones as the sector leader.

Liberty Global achieved an overall score of 67 points, a two-point increase over last year, placing the company in the 97th percentile and ahead of the Media, Movies and Entertainment sector average of 22 points. In particular, the company was recognized for its performance in Environment Reporting, scoring 100%, and in two key areas in the social dimension, including Human Rights and Talent Attraction and Retention. The company also saw significant improvements in Operational Eco Efficiency.

Liberty Global’s Corporate Responsibility (CR) strategy is built around its Connected Purpose framework, developed to empower positive change through technology. This strategy has led the company to achieve a number of important CR goals, including avoiding over 11,000 metric tons of carbon emissions and helping over half a million people with disabilities get jobs and stay in work through Virgin Media’s partnership with the charity Scope.

Mike Fries, CEO, Liberty Global, comments: “Our inclusion in both the Dow Jones Sustainability World and North America Indices is a testament to our decades-long commitment to operating in an environmentally friendly, sustainable way and to support the communities in the markets in which we operate. I’m especially proud of how Liberty Global and our operating companies have rallied to help our employees and customers meet the extraordinary challenges brought about by the pandemic. The power of connectivity to deliver positive, meaningful change in people’s lives has never been clearer.”

For more information, please see Liberty Global’s Corporate Responsibility Summary Report for 2019.

