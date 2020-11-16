 

Karo Pharma AB divests its Hospital Supply business, Swereco AB, to J2L Holding AB

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
16.11.2020, 09:02  |  59   |   |   

HUDDINGE, Sweden, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As previously announced, Karo Pharma AB ("Karo Pharma") has carried out a strategic evaluation of the Hospital Supply business unit, Swereco AB ("Swereco"), during the year, where a possible scenario involved a divestment. This process has now been concluded.

Karo Pharma's commercial focus is on consumer healthcare and its range of brands within over-the-counter medicines, self-care products and prescription medicines, which are sold in pharmacy and mass-market channels. Consequently, the Hospital Supply business, which provides products for rehabilitation, intensive care, diabetes treatment and surgery under the Swereco brand and several in-licensed brands directly to hospitals and regions, is outside of our core business.

Karo Pharma, therefore, made the decision to divest Swereco and engaged Handelsbanken Capital Markets to run a formal divestment process. The process, which involved multiple potential buyers, has now been concluded. Karo Pharma is pleased to have found a new and very suitable owner in J2L Holding AB ("J2L"), a Swedish private investment company, for Swereco. Karo Pharma is convinced that Swereco has the best conditions for continued development and growth under J2L's ownership and stewardship, and that the divestment optimizes value for Karo Pharma's shareholders.

The Hospital Supply business generated SEK 118 million in revenues in 2019 and J2L will acquire all shares in Swereco for SEK 150 million on a cash and debt free basis (Enterprise Value). This corresponds to an EV/EBITDA multiple of 8.5x based on LTM figures, October 2020. The transaction will be closed on 1st of December 2020.
 

For further information, please contact:

Christoffer Lorenzen, CEO
+4673-501 76 20
christoffer.lorenzen@karopharma.com
Carl Lindgren, VP Business Development
+4676-002 60 22, carl.lindgren@karopharma.com
 

About Karo Pharma
Karo Pharma delivers smart choices for everyday healthcare. We own and commercialize branded, original over-the-counter products and prescription medicines. Our products are available in more than 60 countries, with Europe and the Nordic region as our core markets. Karo Pharma is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap.

This information is such information that Karo Pharma is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication by the contact persons set out above, at 8:00 CET on 16th of November 2020.

Forward-looking statements
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based on uncertainty, as they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future and which, by their nature, may have an impact on results of operations and the financial condition of Karo Pharma. Such forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations and are based on the information currently available. Karo Pharma cannot give any assurance as to whether such forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

 

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/karo-pharma/r/karo-pharma-ab-divests-its-hospital-supply-business--swereco-ab--to-j2l-holding-ab,c3237430

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/72/3237430/1335324.pdf

Press release (PDF)

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Karo Pharma AB divests its Hospital Supply business, Swereco AB, to J2L Holding AB HUDDINGE, Sweden, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - As previously announced, Karo Pharma AB ("Karo Pharma") has carried out a strategic evaluation of the Hospital Supply business unit, Swereco AB ("Swereco"), during the year, where a possible scenario …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Trade Finance fintech Mitigram further establishes global leadership with ground breaking ...
Globalance launches Globalance World - a digital, interactive globe for sustainable investments
TIGA Reveals Largest Centres of Games Development in the UK
Expedia Reveals Booking Hacks And Predictions In 2021 Travel Trends Report
Metal Casing Market Size Worth $47.39 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 3.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Vicore Pharma recruits the first patient in the phase II Proof-of-Concept study in idiopathic ...
Shanghai Electric's MSCI ESG Rating Upgraded to BB, Highlighting Its Continued Improvement on ESG ...
LeoVegas exercises authorisation for share repurchases
VisIC and AB Mikroelektronik Collaborate on Battery Development for Electric Drive Systems
Karo Pharma AB divests its Hospital Supply business, Swereco AB, to J2L Holding AB
Titel
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Growing Demand for UAV's & Drones Surge for National Security Applications
UNIQLO Debuts at China Import Expo with The Art and Science of LifeWear
Kværner ASA: Merger with Aker Solutions ASA to be completed
Several Streaming Companies Are Hot on the Heels of the Leader Heading to 2021
Largest real-world study of Phagenyx demonstrates significant benefits of treatment in patients ...
Immunovia Reports Third Quarter Interim Report January - September 2020
Clarivate Divests Techstreet, its Standards Management Business, to a new For-Profit Subsidiary of ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
Nielsen Announces Sale of Global Connect Business to Advent International for $2.7 Billion
U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at Precious Metals Summit Europe 2020 Virtual Conference
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods