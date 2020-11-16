 

VisIC and AB Mikroelektronik Collaborate on Battery Development for Electric Drive Systems

VisIC Technologies, Ltd and AB Mikroelektronik GmbH, a major player in automotive battery disconnect switches, collaborate to develop a D³GaN based high voltage solid-state battery disconnect switch for electric drive systems

  • Reliable battery disconnect and short circuit protection is required for high voltage battery systems
  • Fast D3GaN switching is a key advantage for a high voltage solid-state battery disconnect switch
  • D3GaN developed for the automotive grade requirements
  • VisIC innovative Fast Short Circuit Detection (FSCD) solution to realize fast solid-state disconnect switch, required with Li-Ion batteries

VisIC Technologies Ltd., a global leader in gallium nitride (GaN) devices for automotive high-voltage applications, is pleased to announce its collaboration with AB Mikroelektronik GmbH, a major player in automotive battery disconnect switches to develop a D³GaN based high voltage solid-state battery disconnect switch with Fast Short Circuit Detection (FSCD) for future e-mobility to fulfill the functional safety requirements.

 

48V solid-state battery disconnect

 

"We are happy to collaborate with AB Mikroelektronik, which is a major player in high power automotive applications with a strong experience in solid-state battery disconnect switches. This is a big advantage in developing the next step for a 400V battery switch," said Mr. Ran Soffer, VisIC VP Sales & Marketing. "Our effort to constantly serve our customers is raising the bar for high voltage, high current solutions for the EV market. Our focus for the EV industry using the D3GaN technology is enabling the future electric-drive technology to be aligned with the market needs to reduce the electric drive cost and improve its efficiency with a reliable high voltage automotive grad technology."

The collaboration with AB Mikroelektronik in the field of high voltage battery disconnect switches will benefit from the D³GaN capability of fast switching in safety-critical applications. In the event of a short circuit in the high voltage bordnet, it is mandatory to detect and disconnect the battery as fast as possible. This requires a very fast power switch and manage the short current until the short circuit is detected and disconnected.

