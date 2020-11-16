 

Mexus Gives An Update On New Heap Leach Pad At Its Santa Elena Mine

CABORCA, Mexico, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mexus Gold US (OTCQB: MXSG) (“Mexus” or the “Company) announced that it has completed phase 1 of its new heap leach pad. The 250,000 ton pad, which is expandable to 1,000,000 tons, will have crushed mineralized material placed beginning 11/17. This material, averaging 2.7 Gpt Au, should begin leaching by 11/21. The company is looking for a return of .6 Gpt Au in solution. Start up flow at 10.5 liters per second is expected to return approximately 17.5 oz Au per 24 hour cycle. Mexus is targeting 12/1 to meet this goal.

Mexus President, Paul Thompson Sr., stated that it has taken several months to determine the extent of the contamination to the original heap leach pad done by the previous operator. The prior operator introduced salt and other chemicals to the entire leaching operation. The company has found silver chloride throughout the pad, ponds, and filter system. As previously noted, Mexus decided to remove the material from the entire leach pad. In addition, the company has drained and cleaned the pregnant and barren ponds along with a clean out of the water system and filters. Initially, the company had prepared one small leach pad area which successfully produced 134 oz. of gold in three weeks. Management believed that this plan could work over the whole pad avoiding the silver chloride areas. Unfortunately, this proved to be too timely and costly. Removing all traces of silver chloride from the gold production circuit is allowing Mexus to move forward with a more precise mining operation. The company is scheduled to begin blast hole drilling on 11/18 with a new round of blasting occurring by 12/8. This will expand the company’s pit no. 2 by approximately 1741 oz. Au at 2.7 Gpt.

About Mexus Gold US

Mexus Gold US is an American based mining company with holdings in Mexico. The fully owned Santa Elena mine is located 54km NW of Caborca, Mexico. Mexus also owns rights to the Ures property located 80km N of Hermosillo, Mexico. This property contains 6900 acres and has both gold and copper on the property. Founded in 2009, Mexus Gold US is committed to protecting the environment, mine safety and employing members of the communities in which it operates.

For more information on Mexus Gold US, visit www.mexusgoldus.com.

Mexus Gold US (775) 721-9960 Paul Thompson Sr

Cautionary Statement

Forward looking Statement: Statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including the failure to complete successfully the development of new or enhanced products, the Company's future capital needs, the lack of market demand for any new or enhanced products the Company may develop, any actions by the Company's partners that may be adverse to the Company, the success of competitive products, other economic factors affecting the Company and its markets, seasonal changes, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any statements in this press release.




Disclaimer

