Built in Finland, delivering clean air to the world 6GCool
HELSINKI, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 6GCool Mobile Air Purifier offers protection against 99% of common air
pollutants, viruses & dust.
The world's smallest portable air purifier has just launched on Kickstarter (fully funded in only 2 hours). The 6GCool is the perfect choice for on the go purification viruses, smoke, bacteria, dust and allergens, protecting its user.
"We saw the urgent need for a portable clean air solution and decided to act fast," Janette Mäkipää, co-founder of 6GCool explains: "We took the technology of the leading large air purifiers and scaled it down to a size of a smartphone". It uses globally patented purification technology, combining industry standard HEPA filtration together with state-of-art PECO technology, achieving the most outstanding purification results in the field.
The innovation is elegant and radical: the 6GCool creates a personal clean air zone anywhere you go. Instead of using energy to clean large ambient spaces, the 6GCool delivers fresh air where it is needed, making it a sustainable and environmentally friendly choice.
6GCool has been independently tested by renowned labs in Europe and Asia, with excellent results. The patented 6G technology effectively cleans over 99% of common air pollutants at a 100X the rate a person normally breathes in a minute.
About 6GCool:
- Founded 2018
- Privately owned
- Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland
- Designs and sells innovative consumer air purification technology & products
- Employs 10 people in Finland and Asia
- Globally patented air purification technologies & trademarks
- Kickstarter campaign for the flagship product live between 20.10.-19.11.2020
