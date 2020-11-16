HELSINKI, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 6GCool Mobile Air Purifier offers protection against 99% of common air pollutants, viruses & dust.



The world's smallest portable air purifier has just launched on Kickstarter (fully funded in only 2 hours). The 6GCool is the perfect choice for on the go purification viruses, smoke, bacteria, dust and allergens, protecting its user.



"We saw the urgent need for a portable clean air solution and decided to act fast," Janette Mäkipää, co-founder of 6GCool explains: "We took the technology of the leading large air purifiers and scaled it down to a size of a smartphone". It uses globally patented purification technology, combining industry standard HEPA filtration together with state-of-art PECO technology, achieving the most outstanding purification results in the field.

The innovation is elegant and radical: the 6GCool creates a personal clean air zone anywhere you go. Instead of using energy to clean large ambient spaces, the 6GCool delivers fresh air where it is needed, making it a sustainable and environmentally friendly choice.