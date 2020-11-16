 

Built in Finland, delivering clean air to the world 6GCool

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
16.11.2020, 09:15  |  45   |   |   

HELSINKI, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 6GCool Mobile Air Purifier offers protection against 99% of common air pollutants, viruses & dust.

The world's smallest portable air purifier has just launched on Kickstarter (fully funded in only 2 hours). The 6GCool is the perfect choice for on the go purification viruses, smoke, bacteria, dust and allergens, protecting its user.

"We saw the urgent need for a portable clean air solution and decided to act fast," Janette Mäkipää, co-founder of 6GCool explains: "We took the technology of the leading large air purifiers and scaled it down to a size of a smartphone". It uses globally patented purification technology, combining industry standard HEPA filtration together with state-of-art PECO technology, achieving the most outstanding purification results in the field. 

The innovation is elegant and radical: the 6GCool creates a personal clean air zone anywhere you go. Instead of using energy to clean large ambient spaces, the 6GCool delivers fresh air where it is needed, making it a sustainable and environmentally friendly choice. 

6GCool has been independently tested by renowned labs in Europe and Asia, with excellent results. The patented 6G technology effectively cleans over 99% of common air pollutants at a 100X the rate a person normally breathes in a minute.

We are currently crowdfunding on Kickstarter! And we are also looking for distributors and resellers around the world. 

Kickstarter campaign live on:
https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/6gcool/6gcool-world-s-smallest-high-tech-air-purifier

Full media kit:
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1oso7ZzB978MVlcanyxiFMtYvJ6MIP4SK?usp=sharing

Website: 
www.6gcool.com
 

Press enquiries: 
6gcool@lifa-air.com
+358 9 394 858

Social media:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6gcool/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/6gcool

Key words: 
air purifiers, covid-19, corona, virus, wildfires, cleanair, air pollution, kickstarter, innovation, air quality, air filter

About 6GCool:           

  • Founded 2018           
  • Privately owned            
  • Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland           
  • Designs and sells innovative consumer air purification technology & products            
  • Employs 10 people in Finland and Asia           
  • Globally patented air purification technologies & trademarks           
  • Kickstarter campaign for the flagship product live between 20.10.-19.11.2020

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/6gcool/r/built-in-finland--delivering-clean-air-to-the-world-,c3236936

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/19933/3236936/1334952.pdf

Built in Finland, delivering clean air to the world! (PDF)

https://news.cision.com/6gcool/i/headline-janette-makipaa,c2849925

Headline Janette Mäkipää

https://news.cision.com/6gcool/i/6g-and-elderly,c2849921

6g and elderly

https://news.cision.com/6gcool/i/6g-cool-features,c2849922

6g cool features

https://news.cision.com/6gcool/i/6gcool-usecases-child-web,c2849923

6gcool usecases child web

https://news.cision.com/6gcool/i/6g-collage,c2849924

6g collage

https://news.cision.com/6gcool/i/6g-cool-in-hand,c2850065

6g cool in hand

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Built in Finland, delivering clean air to the world 6GCool HELSINKI, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - The 6GCool Mobile Air Purifier offers protection against 99% of common air pollutants, viruses & dust.The world's smallest portable air purifier has just launched on Kickstarter (fully funded in only 2 hours). …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Trade Finance fintech Mitigram further establishes global leadership with ground breaking ...
Globalance launches Globalance World - a digital, interactive globe for sustainable investments
TIGA Reveals Largest Centres of Games Development in the UK
Expedia Reveals Booking Hacks And Predictions In 2021 Travel Trends Report
Metal Casing Market Size Worth $47.39 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 3.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Vicore Pharma recruits the first patient in the phase II Proof-of-Concept study in idiopathic ...
Shanghai Electric's MSCI ESG Rating Upgraded to BB, Highlighting Its Continued Improvement on ESG ...
LeoVegas exercises authorisation for share repurchases
VisIC and AB Mikroelektronik Collaborate on Battery Development for Electric Drive Systems
Karo Pharma AB divests its Hospital Supply business, Swereco AB, to J2L Holding AB
Titel
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Growing Demand for UAV's & Drones Surge for National Security Applications
UNIQLO Debuts at China Import Expo with The Art and Science of LifeWear
Kværner ASA: Merger with Aker Solutions ASA to be completed
Several Streaming Companies Are Hot on the Heels of the Leader Heading to 2021
Largest real-world study of Phagenyx demonstrates significant benefits of treatment in patients ...
Immunovia Reports Third Quarter Interim Report January - September 2020
Clarivate Divests Techstreet, its Standards Management Business, to a new For-Profit Subsidiary of ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
Nielsen Announces Sale of Global Connect Business to Advent International for $2.7 Billion
U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at Precious Metals Summit Europe 2020 Virtual Conference
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods