 

Metal Casing Market Size Worth $47.39 Billion By 2027 | CAGR 3.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global metal casing market size is expected to reach USD 47.39 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2020 to 2027. Growing preference for the metal body in smartphones, laptops, and notebooks is anticipated to propel market growth over the forecast period.

Metal casing is referred to as an external component used in several products, such as phone, tablet, laptop, and notebook. It is produced by various technologies, including stamping, metal injection molding (MIM), die casting, and extrusion using materials, such as magnesium, aluminum, titanium alloys, and stainless steel.

Key suggestions from the report:

  • North America is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period on account of the rising focus on manufacturing in the region and growing demand for movable power sources and laptops
  • Based on product, stamping and MIM held the largest share of more than 88.0% in 2019 on account of their benefits, such as low cost, enhanced properties, and reduced wastage
  • By application, the others segment that includes notebooks and laptops is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period due to a surge in demand for laptops and notebooks in various sectors, especially education
  • Asia Pacific held the largest share of more than 56.0% in 2019 as the region is a manufacturing hub with the presence of manufacturing facilities of renowned brands, such as Apple Inc.; Samsung; Sony; Google Pixel; and ASUS

Read 87 page research report with ToC on "Metal Casing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Stamping & MIM, Die Casting, Extrusion), By Application (Mobile Phones, Tablet, Wearable Devices), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027'' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/metal-casing-market

Aluminum and magnesium alloys are mainly used for metal casing. Factors including rigidity, durability, stylish appeal, ease of manufacturing, and good heat conduction have boosted the product demand. Although metals and plastics come at a similar price range, the cost of metal processing is higher, which makes the overall metal casing expensive, giving the end product a premium appeal.

