HÖRMANN Industries publishes financial results for the first nine months of 2020

Strong 3rd quarter 2020 generates positive consolidated net income of EUR 2.6 million after nine months

EBITDA at EUR 18.3 million, EBIT at EUR 8.3 million

Equity of EUR 122.4m, equity ratio at 40.1%

Forecast for the full year raised slightly despite macroeconomic uncertainties

Kirchseeon, 16 November 2020 - HÖRMANN Industries GmbH (corporate bond, WKN: A2TSCH) today published its consolidated interim report for the first nine months of 2020. The business development of the HÖRMANN Group was impaired by the corona pandemic in the period under review, particularly in the Automotive and Services divisions. As a result, compared to the previous year consolidated sales fell from EUR 440.9 million to EUR 366.8 million. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) decreased to EUR 18.3 million in the first nine months of 2020 (previous year: EUR 25.8 million), while earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to EUR 8.3 million (previous year: EUR 17.4 million). A good 3rdquarter, which was almost at previous year's level, and the diversified Group structure mitigated the effects of the Corona pandemic, so that the first three quarters of 2020 closed with a positive consolidated net income of EUR 2.6 million (previous year: EUR 11.6 million).

Forecast specified and slightly raised

Against this background, HÖRMANN Industries GmbH is slightly raising its sales and earnings forecast. Provided that another complete production standstill in the industry can be avoided this year, the company now expects total sales for the full year of between EUR 500 and 520 million (previously EUR 480 to 520 million) and a positive EBIT at the level of the present 9-month result. Previously, the HÖRMANN Group had assumed a slightly positive operating result.