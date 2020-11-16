 

DGAP-News HÖRMANN Industries publishes financial results for the first nine months of 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
16.11.2020, 09:30  |  79   |   |   

DGAP-News: Hörmann Industries GmbH / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Interim Report
HÖRMANN Industries publishes financial results for the first nine months of 2020

16.11.2020 / 09:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HÖRMANN Industries publishes financial results for the first nine months of 2020

  • Strong 3rd quarter 2020 generates positive consolidated net income of EUR 2.6 million after nine months
  • EBITDA at EUR 18.3 million, EBIT at EUR 8.3 million
  • Equity of EUR 122.4m, equity ratio at 40.1%
  • Forecast for the full year raised slightly despite macroeconomic uncertainties

Kirchseeon, 16 November 2020 - HÖRMANN Industries GmbH (corporate bond, WKN: A2TSCH) today published its consolidated interim report for the first nine months of 2020. The business development of the HÖRMANN Group was impaired by the corona pandemic in the period under review, particularly in the Automotive and Services divisions. As a result, compared to the previous year consolidated sales fell from EUR 440.9 million to EUR 366.8 million. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) decreased to EUR 18.3 million in the first nine months of 2020 (previous year: EUR 25.8 million), while earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to EUR 8.3 million (previous year: EUR 17.4 million). A good 3rdquarter, which was almost at previous year's level, and the diversified Group structure mitigated the effects of the Corona pandemic, so that the first three quarters of 2020 closed with a positive consolidated net income of EUR 2.6 million (previous year: EUR 11.6 million).

Forecast specified and slightly raised

Against this background, HÖRMANN Industries GmbH is slightly raising its sales and earnings forecast. Provided that another complete production standstill in the industry can be avoided this year, the company now expects total sales for the full year of between EUR 500 and 520 million (previously EUR 480 to 520 million) and a positive EBIT at the level of the present 9-month result. Previously, the HÖRMANN Group had assumed a slightly positive operating result.

Seite 1 von 4
Hörmann Finance Unternehmensanleihe 4,50 % bis 11/21 jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News HÖRMANN Industries publishes financial results for the first nine months of 2020 DGAP-News: Hörmann Industries GmbH / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Interim Report HÖRMANN Industries publishes financial results for the first nine months of 2020 16.11.2020 / 09:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum publishes 9M 2020 results
DGAP-News: DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vierten Quartal und vorläufige Zahlen zum ...
DGAP-News: Dermapharm Holding SE setzt im dritten Quartal 2020 ihren Wachstumskurs fort
DGAP-News: AKASOL AG: Starkes Wachstum im Q3 2020 - Umsatz auf Neunmonatssicht 2020 bei 40,6 Mio. EUR und ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Mutares hat eine Absichtserklärung zum Verkauf ihres 80%-Anteils an der Nexive Group unterzeichnet
DGAP-Adhoc: Mutares has signed a Heads of Agreement to sell its 80% stake in Nexive Group
DGAP-News: PANTAFLIX AG: Nico Buchholz ist neuer Geschäftsführer der Kreativagentur Creative Cosmos 15
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG bestätigt auch nach 9 Monaten positiven Geschäftsverlauf trotz Corona - Operativer ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG confirms positive business development after 9 months despite Corona - operating cash ...
DGAP-Adhoc: EASY SOFTWARE AG: Erhöhung der Abfindung nach § 305 AktG und entsprechender Neuabschluss des ...
Titel
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum publishes 9M 2020 results
Havn Life Sciences mit Top-News: Erste Produktlinie wird zur Marktreife gebracht.
DGAP-Adhoc: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP UPGRADES OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2020
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Antrag auf Eröffnung eines Insolvenzverfahrens in Eigenverwaltung
DGAP-News: Wirksamkeit von DPOCL bei COVID-19 durch Institut für Medizinische Virologie des ...
BMEX Gold Inc.: Sensationelle Bohrkernenthüllung - Experten vermuten gewaltige Goldstruktur!
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Geschäftsentwicklung auch im dritten Quartal 2020 weiter auf ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities berichtet Zahlen für die ersten neun Monate 2020
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: HÖRMANN Industries veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse für die ersten neun Monate 2020 (deutsch)
09:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: HÖRMANN Industries veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse für die ersten neun Monate 2020
05.11.20
DGAP-News: HÖRMANN Industries GmbH: Euler Hermes bestätigt Unternehmensrating BB mit stabilem Ausblick (deutsch)
05.11.20
DGAP-News: HÖRMANN Industries GmbH: Euler Hermes bestätigt Unternehmensrating BB mit stabilem Ausblick
05.11.20
DGAP-News: HÖRMANN Industries GmbH: Euler Hermes confirms BB corporate rating with stable outlook

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.11.20
14.135
Windreich AG - auf ein Neues
13.11.20
684
Timeless Homes GmbH: seriöser Laden oder Anleihen-Abzocke?
30.10.20
15
Photon Energy 7,75% Bond 2017-2022
26.10.20
7
Paragon Unternehmensanleihe 4,50 % bis 05.07.2022
26.10.20
183
Senivita Social Estate AG WANDELSCHULDV.V.15(20) (WKN A13SHL)