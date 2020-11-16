RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 33 / 2020) with STRABAG BRVZ GmbH & Co. KG

Stuttgart, Germany, 16 November 2020. RIB Software SE, the world's leading provider of iTWO 5D BIM Big Data technology for the construction industry, today announced the conclusion of a Phase-II-contract with STRABAG BRVZ GmbH & Co. KG.

STRABAG SE is a European technology group for construction services, leading in innovation and capital strength. The range of services covers all areas of the construction industry and the entire construction value chain. More than 75,000 employees generate an annual output of around 16 billion euros. A network of numerous subsidiaries in many European countries and on other continents extends the scope of its operations. The service company STRABAG BRVZ GmbH & Co. KG takes care of all commercial and information technology tasks of the entire STRABAG Group. With more than 1,500 employees, the subsidiary ensures efficient handling of all commercial and administrative tasks for the whole group. In addition to accounting and all tax and financial issues, this includes also, for example, real estate management and personnel development.

Thomas Hanschitz, Head of IT Purchasing at STRABAG BRVZ: "STRABAG brings people, building materials and equipment to the right place at the right time, thus realising complex construction projects on schedule and in the right quality. This can only be consistently realised at our side with committed employees, strong partners and state-of-the-art technical equipment at our side. STRABAG has successfully relied on the innovative iTWO technology of the RIB for several years in the planning and calculation of its projects and has decided to expand the already existing licence volume. So, from now our colleagues from Switzerland will also be working with iTWO. We are convinced that with this step, we will continue to drive forward digitisation within the entire STRABAG Group".