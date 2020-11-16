 

DGAP-News RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 33 / 2020) with STRABAG BRVZ GmbH & Co. KG

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
16.11.2020, 09:57  |  62   |   |   

DGAP-News: RIB Software SE / Key word(s): Contract/Agreement
RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 33 / 2020) with STRABAG BRVZ GmbH & Co. KG

16.11.2020 / 09:57
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

16-November-2020

RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 33 / 2020) with STRABAG BRVZ GmbH & Co. KG

Stuttgart, Germany, 16 November 2020. RIB Software SE, the world's leading provider of iTWO 5D BIM Big Data technology for the construction industry, today announced the conclusion of a Phase-II-contract with STRABAG BRVZ GmbH & Co. KG.

STRABAG SE is a European technology group for construction services, leading in innovation and capital strength. The range of services covers all areas of the construction industry and the entire construction value chain. More than 75,000 employees generate an annual output of around 16 billion euros. A network of numerous subsidiaries in many European countries and on other continents extends the scope of its operations. The service company STRABAG BRVZ GmbH & Co. KG takes care of all commercial and information technology tasks of the entire STRABAG Group. With more than 1,500 employees, the subsidiary ensures efficient handling of all commercial and administrative tasks for the whole group. In addition to accounting and all tax and financial issues, this includes also, for example, real estate management and personnel development.

Thomas Hanschitz, Head of IT Purchasing at STRABAG BRVZ: "STRABAG brings people, building materials and equipment to the right place at the right time, thus realising complex construction projects on schedule and in the right quality. This can only be consistently realised at our side with committed employees, strong partners and state-of-the-art technical equipment at our side. STRABAG has successfully relied on the innovative iTWO technology of the RIB for several years in the planning and calculation of its projects and has decided to expand the already existing licence volume. So, from now our colleagues from Switzerland will also be working with iTWO. We are convinced that with this step, we will continue to drive forward digitisation within the entire STRABAG Group".

Seite 1 von 3
RIB Software Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Rib Software AG seit heute in Hamburg handelbar
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 33 / 2020) with STRABAG BRVZ GmbH & Co. KG DGAP-News: RIB Software SE / Key word(s): Contract/Agreement RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 33 / 2020) with STRABAG BRVZ GmbH & Co. KG 16.11.2020 / 09:57 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum publishes 9M 2020 results
DGAP-News: DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vierten Quartal und vorläufige Zahlen zum ...
DGAP-News: Dermapharm Holding SE setzt im dritten Quartal 2020 ihren Wachstumskurs fort
DGAP-News: AKASOL AG: Starkes Wachstum im Q3 2020 - Umsatz auf Neunmonatssicht 2020 bei 40,6 Mio. EUR und ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Mutares hat eine Absichtserklärung zum Verkauf ihres 80%-Anteils an der Nexive Group unterzeichnet
DGAP-Adhoc: Mutares has signed a Heads of Agreement to sell its 80% stake in Nexive Group
DGAP-News: PANTAFLIX AG: Nico Buchholz ist neuer Geschäftsführer der Kreativagentur Creative Cosmos 15
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG bestätigt auch nach 9 Monaten positiven Geschäftsverlauf trotz Corona - Operativer ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG confirms positive business development after 9 months despite Corona - operating cash ...
DGAP-Adhoc: EASY SOFTWARE AG: Erhöhung der Abfindung nach § 305 AktG und entsprechender Neuabschluss des ...
Titel
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum publishes 9M 2020 results
Havn Life Sciences mit Top-News: Erste Produktlinie wird zur Marktreife gebracht.
DGAP-Adhoc: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP UPGRADES OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2020
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Antrag auf Eröffnung eines Insolvenzverfahrens in Eigenverwaltung
DGAP-News: Wirksamkeit von DPOCL bei COVID-19 durch Institut für Medizinische Virologie des ...
BMEX Gold Inc.: Sensationelle Bohrkernenthüllung - Experten vermuten gewaltige Goldstruktur!
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Geschäftsentwicklung auch im dritten Quartal 2020 weiter auf ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities berichtet Zahlen für die ersten neun Monate 2020
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:57 Uhr
DGAP-News: RIB Software SE (RIB) unterzeichnet einen Phase-II-Auftrag (Nr. 33 / 2020) mit der STRABAG BRVZ GmbH & Co. KG (deutsch)
09:57 Uhr
DGAP-News: RIB Software SE (RIB) unterzeichnet einen Phase-II-Auftrag (Nr. 33 / 2020) mit der STRABAG BRVZ GmbH & Co. KG
03.11.20
DGAP-DD: RIB Software SE deutsch
03.11.20
DGAP-DD: RIB Software SE english
30.10.20
DGAP-News: RIB Software SE: Die RIB Gruppe gibt ihre Zahlen für die ersten neun Monate 2020 bekannt (deutsch)
30.10.20
DGAP-News: RIB Software SE: The RIB Group announces its figures for the first nine months of 2020
30.10.20
DGAP-News: RIB Software SE: Die RIB Gruppe gibt ihre Zahlen für die ersten neun Monate 2020 bekannt
26.10.20
DGAP-News: RIB Software SE (RIB) unterzeichnet einen MTWO Phase-II-Auftrag (Nr. 32/ 2020) mit der ARGE A3 Steigerwaldautobahn GbR (deutsch)
26.10.20
DGAP-News: RIB Software SE (RIB) unterzeichnet einen MTWO Phase-II-Auftrag (Nr. 32/ 2020) mit der ARGE A3 Steigerwaldautobahn GbR
26.10.20
DGAP-News: RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a MTWO Phase-II-contract (No. 32 / 2020) with ARGE A3 Steigerwaldautobahn GbR

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.11.20
1.857
Rib Software AG seit heute in Hamburg handelbar