 

Russian Digital Services Operator Tricolor Deploys an Advanced Omnichannel Contact Center With Orange Business Services

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.11.2020, 10:00  |  71   |   |   

Russian digital services operator Tricolor has turned to Orange Business Services to modernize its customer service activities, leveraging technology from Genesys, a global leader in cloud customer experience and contact center solutions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201116005470/en/

Tricolor provides digital services, including satellite television and video streaming, for 12.2 million households throughout Russia. By deploying Genesys Engage, the omnichannel and multi-cloud customer engagement solution to be used by hundreds of operators, Tricolor can now interact with its customers all across the country via voice, chat, social networks, instant messaging and e-mail by seamlessly using a single platform.

The solution allows Tricolor to maintain the level of service regardless of communications channel. Tricolor can now also use speech analytics, allowing it to identify the reason for customers’ calls. This in turn provides the company valuable data insights in order to optimize internal processes and allow further self-service provision to end customers.

Working with Orange Business Services since 2018, Tricolor deployed this new solution on top of its existing infrastructure. The seamless transition to the new platform took only six weeks and did not impact current business processes nor the quality of services provided.

Orange Business Services experts first conducted an audit of the contact center’s internal procedures to draw up an analysis of functionality requirements. All stages of the contact center implementation were carried out in close cooperation with Tricolor.

“We are pleased that Tricolor chose us as a partner for this contact center implementation. An omnichannel platform makes it possible to engage with customers regardless of the communication channel. This is essential to provide a highly personalized customer experience. The benefits have already been seen by more than 500 of our customers around the world,” said Richard van Wageningen, senior vice president, IMEAR, Orange Business Services.

“Tricolor cares about its customers, so it sought to optimize and improve customer support. Thanks to this innovative solution, we can significantly speed up the processing of calls and provide an omnichannel service. The Genesys Engage platform allows a contact center employee to see complete information on all customer requests in real time. They can then provide the necessary operational support regardless of the communication channel. In our database, there are already more than a 1.5 million user requests. Further data collection will make the work of the contact center even more effective. Introducing speech analytics allows enterprises to automate the assessment of service quality and improve interaction with customers,” said Ekaterina Pavlova, director of the service department of Tricolor.

Seite 1 von 2
ORANGE Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Russian Digital Services Operator Tricolor Deploys an Advanced Omnichannel Contact Center With Orange Business Services Russian digital services operator Tricolor has turned to Orange Business Services to modernize its customer service activities, leveraging technology from Genesys, a global leader in cloud customer experience and contact center solutions. This press …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DEADLINE TOMORROW: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Nikola Corporation and Encourages ...
Gilead and Novo Nordisk Present New Data from Proof-of-Concept Trial in NASH
Foundation Building Materials, Inc. Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Be Acquired by American ...
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”) R&D Update
OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS: Trading suspension
Atara Biotherapeutics to Present New Open-Label Extension Data, Including 15-Month Safety and ...
Total and CMA CGM Complete World’s Largest Liquefied Natural Gas Bunkering Operation at Port of ...
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Announces Data Presented During AASLD Highlighting Durable Improvements in ...
Tatsuo Tanaka to Retire as Citi Japan Chairman, Vice Chairman Fumiaki Kurahara Appointed as Next ...
KKR and Rakuten to Acquire Stakes in Seiyu from Walmart, Focus on Accelerating Digital Transformation of Japanese Retail: Seiyu Positioned to Become Japan’s Leading Omnichannel Retailer
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Apple Unleashes M1
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.11.20
Cavli Wireless Supports Innovative and Seamless IoT Applications With LTE-M Connectivity From Orange Business Services
09.11.20
Orange supports LACROIX Group prepare for the arrival of 5G in its Industry 4.0 electronics plant