Russian Digital Services Operator Tricolor Deploys an Advanced Omnichannel Contact Center With Orange Business Services

Tricolor provides digital services, including satellite television and video streaming, for 12.2 million households throughout Russia. By deploying Genesys Engage, the omnichannel and multi-cloud customer engagement solution to be used by hundreds of operators, Tricolor can now interact with its customers all across the country via voice, chat, social networks, instant messaging and e-mail by seamlessly using a single platform.

The solution allows Tricolor to maintain the level of service regardless of communications channel. Tricolor can now also use speech analytics, allowing it to identify the reason for customers’ calls. This in turn provides the company valuable data insights in order to optimize internal processes and allow further self-service provision to end customers.

Working with Orange Business Services since 2018, Tricolor deployed this new solution on top of its existing infrastructure. The seamless transition to the new platform took only six weeks and did not impact current business processes nor the quality of services provided.

Orange Business Services experts first conducted an audit of the contact center’s internal procedures to draw up an analysis of functionality requirements. All stages of the contact center implementation were carried out in close cooperation with Tricolor.

“We are pleased that Tricolor chose us as a partner for this contact center implementation. An omnichannel platform makes it possible to engage with customers regardless of the communication channel. This is essential to provide a highly personalized customer experience. The benefits have already been seen by more than 500 of our customers around the world,” said Richard van Wageningen, senior vice president, IMEAR, Orange Business Services.

“Tricolor cares about its customers, so it sought to optimize and improve customer support. Thanks to this innovative solution, we can significantly speed up the processing of calls and provide an omnichannel service. The Genesys Engage platform allows a contact center employee to see complete information on all customer requests in real time. They can then provide the necessary operational support regardless of the communication channel. In our database, there are already more than a 1.5 million user requests. Further data collection will make the work of the contact center even more effective. Introducing speech analytics allows enterprises to automate the assessment of service quality and improve interaction with customers,” said Ekaterina Pavlova, director of the service department of Tricolor.