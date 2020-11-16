Share buy-back Program completed

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 36/2020 – 16 NOVEMBER 2020

On 25 September 2020, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 29/2020 of 25 September 2020. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realised in the period from 25 September 2020 to 30 December 2020. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 200 million.



The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of

Shares Average purchase price Transaction value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 277,823 647.47 179,881,310.05 9 November 2020 5,897 681.06 4,016,192.54 10 November 2020 5,860 692.68 4,059,083.12 11 November 2020 5,820 706.92 4,114,280.22 12 November 2020 4,757 697.47 3,317,864.79 13 November 2020 6,635 694.39 4,607,261.06 Accumulated under the program 306,792 651.89 199,995,991.78

Royal Unibrew’s accumulated share buy-back from 25 September 2020 to 13 November 2020 amounts to 306,792 shares at a total cost of DKK 200 million. The announced share buy-back program has thus been completed.

The transactions stated above imply that Royal Unibrew A/S now owns a total of 482,495 treasury shares of a nominal value of DKK 2 each, corresponding to 1% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 49,350,000, including treasury shares.

