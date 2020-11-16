 

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Company Announcement
No. 40/2020

 

Copenhagen, 16 November 2020

Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 28 August 2020, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S (“STG”) announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 300 million was launched with the purpose to adjust the Company’s capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group’s share-based incentive programme.

The buy-back programme is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 26 February 2021.

The following transactions have been executed from 9 November to 13 November 2020:

  Number of shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 1,178,178   111,672,435
  9 November 2020 24,689 93.39 2,305,674
10 November 2020 25,258 91.09 2,300,787
11 November 2020 15,510 91.34 1,416,722
12 November 2020 31,161 91.28 2,844,389
13 November 2020 10,000 91.81 918,090
Accumulated under the program 1,284,796   121,458,096

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 9 November – 13 November 2020 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions STG owns a total of 1,561,304 treasury shares, corresponding to 1.56% of the total share capital.

For further information, please contact:
Investors: Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,
phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Media: Simon Mehl Augustesen, Director of Group Communications,
phone: +1 484-379-8725 or simon.augustesen@st-group.com

Attachments


