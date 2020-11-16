 

Banggood Kicks off Black Friday Promotion, Launching Installment Payments Solution in UK and Germany

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Banggood, a leading cross-border e-commerce retailer, has announced the start of its Black Friday promotion today, which will continue until the end of November. To ensure a fast and seamless shopping experience, Banggood has also inked a new partnership with the online payment solutions provider Klarna to launch installment payments in the US, UK and Germany.

With millions of coupons and products at up to 80% off, Banggood is introducing several new exciting features, such as Banggood Official Recommendations and the pre-sale activity Price Storm, to make shopping even more fun.

Banggood will hold three major phases of promotion:

  • Phase 1: 11/12 4PM – 11/24 3:59PM (UTC+8)
    During this period, Banggood Official Recommendations will send product suggestions to users, highlighting the wide range of choices and helping them plan their shopping in advance.

    Price Storm will launch at 4PM on November 18, allowing shoppers to order pre-sale items at the year's lowest price by placing a deposit of either $1 or $3.
  • Phase 2: 11/24 4PM – 11/26 3:59PM (UTC+8)
    Member benefits are activated! Banggood VIP Club members have the opportunity of advance purchase on November 24, while limited member offers and delivery coupons are up for grabs and can be applied at check-out, creating unbeatable value. Find more information on member benefits at Banggood's VIP Club.
  • Phase 3: 11/26 4PM – 11/29 3:59PM (UTC+8)
    In this last phase, users can seize products at their best price for a limited window of 72 hours only, with millions of items at up to 80% off! Millions of coupons will also be released, and users can win up to $999 in coupons, which can be applied during check-out.

To meet the strong consumer demand in the European and American markets during the Black Friday shopping holiday, Banggood has been continuously expanding the logistics network of Banggood Express, which launched in mid-2020. It has significantly optimized its operations and cut down on delivery time, achieving delivery to countries across Europe in just six days and deliveries to the US in eight.

About Banggood

Founded in 2006, Banggood is a world-leading direct-to-consumer online retailer offering 66 millions of registered users more than 1,000,000 types of products, covering everything from consumer electronics to clothing. For more information, please visit: https://www.banggood.com/aboutBanggood.html.

