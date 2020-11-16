CALYPSO BIOTECH SA: Calypso Biotech announces successful dosing of first Phase 1 cohort with anti-Interleukin-15 (IL-15) monoclonal antibody CALY-002 for the treatment of Autoimmune Diseases

 

Calypso Biotech announces successful dosing of first Phase 1 cohort with anti-Interleukin-15 (IL-15) monoclonal antibody CALY-002 for the treatment of Autoimmune Diseases

Calypso Biotech announces successful dosing of first Phase 1 cohort with anti-Interleukin-15 (IL-15) monoclonal antibody CALY-002 for the treatment of Autoimmune Diseases

Dose -escalation study to evaluate safety, biological and early clinical effect of CALY-002 in healthy volunteers and patients with Celiac Disease and Eosinophilic Esophagitis

Amsterdam, The Netherlands, 16 November 2020. Calypso Biotech, a company developing Interleukin-15-targeted biologics, today announced completion of dosing of first cohort of healthy subjects in the first Phase 1 clinical trial of CALY-002, a novel humanized monoclonal antibody neutralizing IL-15.

"CALY-002 is the lead program of our differentiated pipeline of IL-15-targeting biologics, that we plan to investigate in multiple auto-immune diseases. CALY-002 has an unique mode of action which translates into potent biological activity in vivo and is expected to show superior clinical efficacy in patients", says Alain Vicari DVM, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Calypso Biotech. "IL-15 is a key target in auto-immune diseases. IL-15 controls unique immune pathways such as Natural Killer cells and Memory T cells critically involved in disease onset and maintenance, as well as tissue destruction, in addition to its broad effect on inflammation", adds Yolande Chvatchko PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of Calypso Biotech.

Calypso Biotech has elected Celiac Disease and Eosinophilic Esophagitis to evaluate the biological and clinical efficacy of CALY-002. Celiac Disease and Eosinophilic Esophagitis are two diseases with high unmet medical need where IL-15 causes inflammation, and tissue destruction. "I am excited that this trial will inform about the safety, pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic of single and multiple administrations with CALY-002 in highly relevant populations." comments Josefin-Beate Holz, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Calypso Biotech.

