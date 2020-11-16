 

DGAP-DD Einhell Germany AG english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
16.11.2020, 10:15  |  24   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16.11.2020 / 10:14
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: KA-INVEST GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Andreas
Last name(s): Kroiss
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Einhell Germany AG

b) LEI
529900WKT7CENGR4UW29 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005654933

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
74.0000 EUR 1406.00 EUR
74.0000 EUR 2220.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
74.0000 EUR 3626.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-11-13; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA FFT
MIC: XETR


16.11.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Einhell Germany AG
Wiesenweg 22
94405 Landau/Isar
Germany
Internet: www.einhell.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

63585  16.11.2020 

Einhell Germany Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-DD Einhell Germany AG english Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 16.11.2020 / 10:14 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum publishes 9M 2020 results
DGAP-News: DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vierten Quartal und vorläufige Zahlen zum ...
DGAP-News: Dermapharm Holding SE setzt im dritten Quartal 2020 ihren Wachstumskurs fort
DGAP-News: AKASOL AG: Starkes Wachstum im Q3 2020 - Umsatz auf Neunmonatssicht 2020 bei 40,6 Mio. EUR und ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Mutares hat eine Absichtserklärung zum Verkauf ihres 80%-Anteils an der Nexive Group unterzeichnet
DGAP-Adhoc: Mutares has signed a Heads of Agreement to sell its 80% stake in Nexive Group
DGAP-News: PANTAFLIX AG: Nico Buchholz ist neuer Geschäftsführer der Kreativagentur Creative Cosmos 15
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG bestätigt auch nach 9 Monaten positiven Geschäftsverlauf trotz Corona - Operativer ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG confirms positive business development after 9 months despite Corona - operating cash ...
DGAP-Adhoc: EASY SOFTWARE AG: Erhöhung der Abfindung nach § 305 AktG und entsprechender Neuabschluss des ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum publishes 9M 2020 results
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
Havn Life Sciences mit Top-News: Erste Produktlinie wird zur Marktreife gebracht.
DGAP-Adhoc: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP UPGRADES OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2020
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Antrag auf Eröffnung eines Insolvenzverfahrens in Eigenverwaltung
DGAP-News: Wirksamkeit von DPOCL bei COVID-19 durch Institut für Medizinische Virologie des ...
BMEX Gold Inc.: Sensationelle Bohrkernenthüllung - Experten vermuten gewaltige Goldstruktur!
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Geschäftsentwicklung auch im dritten Quartal 2020 weiter auf ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities berichtet Zahlen für die ersten neun Monate 2020
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:15 Uhr
DGAP-DD: Einhell Germany AG deutsch
29.10.20
DGAP-DD: Einhell Germany AG english
29.10.20
DGAP-DD: Einhell Germany AG deutsch
29.10.20
DGAP-DD: Einhell Germany AG english
29.10.20
DGAP-DD: Einhell Germany AG deutsch
27.10.20
DGAP-DD: Einhell Germany AG deutsch
27.10.20
DGAP-DD: Einhell Germany AG english
26.10.20
DGAP-DD: Einhell Germany AG english
26.10.20
DGAP-DD: Einhell Germany AG deutsch
19.10.20
Nebenwerte: Handelsbranche im Strukturwandel

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:26 Uhr
2.324
Sehr schöne Unterbewertung bei der Hans Einhell AG