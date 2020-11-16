 

DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S – WEEKLY REPORT ON SHARE BUY-BACK

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.11.2020, 10:15  |  20   |   |   

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 94 - 16 NOVEMBER 2020

On 4 November 2020, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 4 November 2020 up to and including no later than end February 2021. For details please see announcement no. 87 of 4 November 2020.

Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 20 million (approximately DKK 126 million). Under the programme, the following transactions have been made:

Date Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK)

 
Total, last announcement  

34,000 		 

103.34 		 

3,513,560
09/11/2020 17,000 103.75 1,763,750
10/11/2020 17,000 104.11 1,769,870
11/11/2020 17,000 104.97 1,784,490
12/11/2020 18,000 105.28 1,895,040
13/11/2020 18,000 105.70 1,902,600
Accumulated 121,000 104.37 12,629,310

Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 4 November 2020, the total number of repurchased shares is 121,000 at a total amount of DKK 12,629,310.

With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 2,480,467 treasury shares, corresponding to 6.09%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 40,700,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 38,219,533.

Kind regards,

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S

Klaus Nyborg

Chairman

For further information:

Klaus Nyborg, Chairman, tel.: +45 3315 0451
Anne-Louise Dam-Rasmussen, Head of Communications, tel.: +45 3273 0624

Attachments


Dampskibsselskabet Norden Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S – WEEKLY REPORT ON SHARE BUY-BACK ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 94 - 16 NOVEMBER 2020 On 4 November 2020, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Arbutus Announces Presentation of Phase 1a/1b Clinical Trial Results for AB-729 in Chronic ...
MyoKardia Presents Cardiac Imaging Data from 30-Week EXPLORER-HCM Study of Mavacamten
Ferratum publishes 9M 2020 results
Burning Rock Announces In-Licensing of Myriad myChoice Tumor Testing in China
Roche ranked the most sustainable healthcare company in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for ...
New Maginito Website and Presentation
Atos launches Atos OneCloud
RAPT Therapeutics to Announce Initial Data from Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of FLX475 in Multiple ...
Global Warming Solutions Inc. Announces the Addition of Three Leading Industry Members to its ...
Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. Reports First Fiscal Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Denali Therapeutics Announces First Human Biomarker Proof of Concept for Its Transport Vehicle (TV) Technology Achieved in Phase 1/2 Study of ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:10 Uhr
NOTIFICATION OF MANAGERS’ AND CLOSELY RELATED PARTIES’ TRANSACTIONS WITH DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S’ SHARES IN CONNECTION WITH SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAM
13.11.20
NOTIFICATION OF MANAGERS’ AND CLOSELY RELATED PARTIES’ TRANSACTIONS WITH DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S’ SHARES IN CONNECTION WITH SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAM
12.11.20
NOTIFICATION OF MANAGERS’ AND CLOSELY RELATED PARTIES’ TRANSACTIONS WITH DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S’ SHARES IN CONNECTION WITH SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAM
11.11.20
NOTIFICATION OF MANAGERS’ AND CLOSELY RELATED PARTIES’ TRANSACTIONS WITH DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S’ SHARES IN CONNECTION WITH SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAM
09.11.20
Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S – Weekly report on share buy-back
05.11.20
Report on Managers’ Transactions in Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S’ shares
04.11.20
NORDEN initiates share buy-back programme
04.11.20
Interim report – third quarter 2020 – guidance raised
29.10.20
Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S – Final weekly report on share buy-back
29.10.20
Notification of managers’ and closely related parties’ transactions with Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S’ shares in connection with share buy-back program