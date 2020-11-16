In addition, the great majority of workers want increased ownership in choosing whether to work from home or the office, and manage their hours even when offices open up. Cisco Webex is leading the transformation to the hybrid workplace, powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) innovations that help employees be more productive from anywhere.

LONDON, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter , the future of work post pandemic is described by IT, networking and cybersecurity solutions provider, Cisco Systems. According to Cisco's Workforce of the Future report , employees want to retain the many positives that have emerged from our new new way of working. These include autonomy, working well as a team despite being dispersed, and faster decision-making.

How teams will thrive in the new hybrid (office/home) workplace

In order to prepare for a future where remote working harmoniously complements office working, organisations must optimise their office space, address worker concerns about sanitation and social distancing, invest in similar technology at home for employees as in the office – embedding communication and collaboration effectively.

Room management will be a very important part of this. In future, sensors will collect data on room temperature, humidity and light levels as well as on occupancy rates. Cisco's Webex Room Navigator links sensors inside and outside meeting rooms, enabling employees to plan meetings efficiently and ensure a comfortable working environment. In addition, machine learning innovations will assist with health and safety compliance, and empower facilities managers to analyse room occupancy and optimise energy, cleaning and security requirements.

The future of work is about closely replicating the experience of being in a traditional shared workplace while eliminating dependency on a single location. With the right infrastructure, office workspaces can help maintain interpersonal relationships with colleagues, business partners and customers in the most efficient, integrated and secure ways possible.

Learn more about effective collaboration at work, here.

