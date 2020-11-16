 

Business Reporter The workforce of 2021

16.11.2020, 10:30  |  75   |   |   

How teams will thrive in the new hybrid (office/home) workplace

LONDON, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, the future of work post pandemic is described by IT, networking and cybersecurity solutions provider, Cisco Systems. According to Cisco's Workforce of the Future report, employees want to retain the many positives that have emerged from our new new way of working. These include autonomy, working well as a team despite being dispersed, and faster decision-making.

In addition, the great majority of workers want increased ownership in choosing whether to work from home or the office, and manage their hours even when offices open up. Cisco Webex is leading the transformation to the hybrid workplace, powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) innovations that help employees be more productive from anywhere.

In order to prepare for a future where remote working harmoniously complements office working, organisations must optimise their office space, address worker concerns about sanitation and social distancing, invest in similar technology at home for employees as in the office – embedding communication and collaboration effectively.

Room management will be a very important part of this. In future, sensors will collect data on room temperature, humidity and light levels as well as on occupancy rates. Cisco's Webex Room Navigator links sensors inside and outside meeting rooms, enabling employees to plan meetings efficiently and ensure a comfortable working environment. In addition, machine learning innovations will assist with health and safety compliance, and empower facilities managers to analyse room occupancy and optimise energy, cleaning  and security requirements.

The future of work is about closely replicating the experience of being in a traditional shared workplace while eliminating dependency on a single location. With the right infrastructure, office workspaces can help maintain interpersonal relationships with colleagues, business partners and customers in the most efficient, integrated and secure ways possible.

Learn more about effective collaboration at work, here.

About Business Reporter

Business Reporter is an award-winning supplement published in the Sunday and Daily Telegraph, City AM and online, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting businesses to a global audience. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.

www.business-reporter.co.uk

About Cisco

Cisco provides business collaboration solutions designed to enable people to work smarter and more effectively as a way of enabling stronger employee engagement and better customer experiences.

Cisco business collaboration solutions website

Sources

https://business-reporter.co.uk/2020/11/09/future-of-work-the-workforce-of-2021/

https://ebooks.cisco.com/story/workforce-of-the-future/

 

 



Disclaimer

