SEK CREDIT OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT 2020-11-16

Transaction type: SEK Credit Tender date: 2020-11-16 Time for submission of bids: 11.00-11.30 (CET) Payment date: 2020-11-16 (at 3 pm) Maturity date: 2021-02-15 Duration: 91 days Offered volume: Unlimited Lowest accepted bid volume SEK 50 million Maximum number of bids from each participant: 1 Rate Repo rate

Transaction type: SEK Credit Tender date: 2020-11-16 Time for submission of bids: 11.00-11.30 (CET) Payment date: 2020-11-16 (at 3 pm) Maturity date: 2021-05-17 Duration: 182 days Offered volume: Unlimited Lowest accepted bid volume SEK 50 million Maximum number of bids from each participant: 1 Rate Repo rate

All monetary counterparties are invited to submit volume bids to the Riksbank,

tel + 46 8 6966970 by 11.30 am on November 16, 2020.

Confirmation of bids to e-mail: eol@riksbank.se

Result of the auction will be published at 11.45 (CET)

Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se







