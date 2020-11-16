 

DGAP-Adhoc RENK AG: Rebecca BidCo AG determines cash compensation of EUR 105.72 for merger squeeze-out

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
16.11.2020, 11:10  |  57   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: RENK AG / Key word(s): Squeeze Out
RENK AG: Rebecca BidCo AG determines cash compensation of EUR 105.72 for merger squeeze-out

16-Nov-2020 / 11:10 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Augsburg, 16 November 2020. Rebecca BidCo AG (formerly: Rebecca BidCo GmbH) („Rebecca BidCo") notified Renk Aktiengesellschaft („RENK") on 7 October 2020 that it holds RENK shares representing more than 90% of RENK's registered share capital, and submitted the request pursuant to Sec. 62 para. 1 und para. 5 of the German Transformation Act (UmwG) in conjunction with Sec. 327a para. 1 sentence 1 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) that RENK's general shareholders' meeting shall resolve to transfer the shares of the remaining shareholders (minority shareholders) to Rebecca BidCo in exchange for an adequate cash compensation in connection with a merger of RENK into Rebecca BidCo (merger squeeze-out - verschmelzungsrechtlicher Squeeze-out).

Today, Rebecca BidCo confirmed to RENK its squeeze-out request and further specified that it has determined the adequate cash compensation pursuant to Sec. 327b para. 1 first sentence AktG at EUR 105.72 per no-par-value bearer share in RENK.

Furthermore, Rebecca BidCo has asked RENK to convoke an extraordinary general meeting for a date within the time period of no more than three months after the execution of the merger agreement between Rebecca BidCo and RENK in order to approve the transfer of the shares held by the minority shareholders of RENK to Rebecca BidCo. The extraordinary general meeting of the company will probably take place near the end of the year 2020.

About RENK: RENK AG is a manufacturer of special gear units and transmissions for tracked vehicles, industrial applications and the shipbuilding industry as well as components for propulsion technology and test systems, supplying customers all over the world. The Company holds a globally leading position for automatic transmissions for tracked vehicles, gear systems for navy vessels and horizontal slide bearings.

Contact:
Mr Florian Hofbauer
CEO

Gögginger Straße 73
86159 Augsburg

+49 (0) 821 5700 215

16-Nov-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: RENK AG
Gögginger Straße 73
86159 Augsburg
Germany
Phone: 0821-5700-266
Fax: 0821-5700-573
E-mail: winfried.vogl@renk.biz
Internet: https://www.renk-ag.com
ISIN: DE0007850000, DE0007850000
WKN: 785000
Listed: Regulated Market in Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1148380

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1148380  16-Nov-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1148380&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetRenk vormals Zahnraederfabrik Renk Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc RENK AG: Rebecca BidCo AG determines cash compensation of EUR 105.72 for merger squeeze-out DGAP-Ad-hoc: RENK AG / Key word(s): Squeeze Out RENK AG: Rebecca BidCo AG determines cash compensation of EUR 105.72 for merger squeeze-out 16-Nov-2020 / 11:10 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum publishes 9M 2020 results
DGAP-News: DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vierten Quartal und vorläufige Zahlen zum ...
DGAP-News: AKASOL AG: Starkes Wachstum im Q3 2020 - Umsatz auf Neunmonatssicht 2020 bei 40,6 Mio. EUR und ...
DGAP-News: Dermapharm Holding SE setzt im dritten Quartal 2020 ihren Wachstumskurs fort
DGAP-News: Solutiance AG: 9 Monatszahlen / Wachstum trotz Corona / +100% beim Umsatz / + 42% bei Kunden / + ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Mutares hat eine Absichtserklärung zum Verkauf ihres 80%-Anteils an der Nexive Group unterzeichnet
DGAP-Adhoc: Mutares has signed a Heads of Agreement to sell its 80% stake in Nexive Group
DGAP-News: mwb und Euroboden: Ein eingespieltes Team auch in herausfordernden Kapitalmarktzeiten
DGAP-News: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH: Ferratum publishes 9M 2020 results
DGAP-Adhoc: EASY SOFTWARE AG: Erhöhung der Abfindung nach § 305 AktG und entsprechender Neuabschluss des ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum publishes 9M 2020 results
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
Havn Life Sciences mit Top-News: Erste Produktlinie wird zur Marktreife gebracht.
DGAP-Adhoc: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP UPGRADES OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2020
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Antrag auf Eröffnung eines Insolvenzverfahrens in Eigenverwaltung
DGAP-News: Wirksamkeit von DPOCL bei COVID-19 durch Institut für Medizinische Virologie des ...
BMEX Gold Inc.: Sensationelle Bohrkernenthüllung - Experten vermuten gewaltige Goldstruktur!
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Geschäftsentwicklung auch im dritten Quartal 2020 weiter auf ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities berichtet Zahlen für die ersten neun Monate 2020
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11:11 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: RENK AG: Rebecca BidCo AG legt Barabfindung für verschmelzungsrechtlichen Squeeze-out auf EUR 105,72 fest (deutsch)
11:10 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: RENK AG: Rebecca BidCo AG legt Barabfindung für verschmelzungsrechtlichen Squeeze-out auf EUR 105,72 fest
29.10.20
DGAP-Stimmrechte: RENK AG (deutsch)

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11:31 Uhr
970
Renk AG - Übernahme- und Abfindungskandidat mit Kurspotential