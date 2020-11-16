 

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Financial Results Highlighted by 15% Increase in Sales

GIG HARBOR, Wash., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (“Harbor,” “Harbor Custom Homes,” or the “Company”), (NASDAQ:HCDI), an innovative and market leading real estate company involved in all aspects of the land development cycle, today announced consolidated financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Third Quarter Highlights

  • Sales Increased by 15% vs Q3 2019
  • Gross Margins Increased to 8% vs -3% Q3 2019
  • Acquired or Contracted for 321 Single Family Lots in Western Washington
  • Contracted to Acquire 144-Unit Apartment Site in Port Orchard, Washington
  • Announced Product Expansion to Enter First Time Home Buyer Market
  • Announced Product Expansion into Multi-Family Rental Market

Chief Executive Officer Sterling Griffin stated, “The third quarter of 2020 kicked off with our entry into the public markets, and our listing on the NASDAQ Capital Markets Stock Exchange. The public offering proceeds enhanced our ability to address our stated goals for land acquisition and development, planned product expansion, and completed home sales. Market conditions including low interest rates, urban flight and a growing work from home labor force have created exciting opportunities for homebuilders. As a result, we are on track to break our quarterly sales records in Q4. Our previous quarterly sales record was $13,215,600 in Q4 of 2019.”

“We have positioned Harbor Custom Homes as a versatile company, creating diversified product offerings and revenue streams. We own or control 551 lots and 390 multi-family units for future development. Historically our revenue has been comprised of approximately 25% developed lot sales and 75% home sales and we anticipate 2021 revenue to maintain similar ratios.”

Summary Third Quarter 2020 Results

The following table sets forth the summary statements of operations for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019:

  For the Three Months Ended
  September 30,
    2020       2019  
       
Sales $ 7,806,500     $ 6,783,800  
Cost of sales   7,183,900       6,964,400  
Gross profit (loss)   622,600       (180,200 )
Operating expenses   1,458,200       731,100  
Other (expense) income   (176,300 )     (124,300 )
Income tax benefit   571,600       439,700  
Net (loss) $ (440,300 )   $ (596,300 )

Sales: Sales increased by approximately 15% to $7,806,500 during the three months ended September 30, 2020, from $6,783,800 during the three months ended September 30, 2019. Sales growth was attributable to an increase in the number of homes closed.

