Gofore Plc Gofore Plc – Managers' Transactions
GOFORE PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 16 NOVEMBER 2020 AT 12:00
Gofore Plc – Managers' Transactions
Gofore Plc - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Asko Vesanen
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
(1): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Terhi Vesanen
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Gofore Oyj
LEI: 743700JIW1LAUZDH9012
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700JIW1LAUZDH9012_20201115193718_2
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-11-13
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000283130
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 370 Unit price: 12.75 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 370 Volume weighted average price: 12.75 EUR
Gofore Plc is a Finland-based digitalisation specialist with international growth plans. Together with our customers, we are pioneering an ethical digital world. We're made up of over 700 impact-driven people across Finland, Germany, Spain and Estonia – top experts in our industry who are our company's heart, brain, and hands. We use consulting, coding and design as tools to incite positive change. We care for our people, our customers, and the surrounding world. Our values guide our business: Gofore is a great workplace that thrives on customer success. In 2019, our net sales amounted to EUR 64.1 million. Gofore Plc's shares are quoted in the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. Learn more: www.gofore.com.
Gofore Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
0 Kommentare