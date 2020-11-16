 

EnerDynamic Sale of Second Grow Unit to Apothio

NIAGARA FALLS, ON and ARVIN, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2020 / EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. ("EHT") (TSXV:EHT) is pleased to announce that it has sold a second Grow Unit to Apothio, LLC and Affiliates ("Apothio").

 

Apothio is purchasing its second 18,000 sq. ft. Grow Unit from EHT in order to expand their operations in Canada. Apothio will pay $2,700,000 plus taxes for the unit and will also pay in full upfront for the unit, the same as is doing for the first unit announced November 9, 2020. This second unit, which will be delivered in the second half of 2021, is required by Apothio to keep up with the demand of their specialty oils that they sell to their international customers.

 

Apothio is a global leader in developing U.S.-patented, non-GMO, all natural hemp and cannabis cultivation programs that yield proprietary hemp and cannabis chemovars that are designed to treat a broad spectrum of human and animal diseases. With access to more than 200 hemp and 300 cannabis chemovars that are set to be gnomically mapped, grown, formulated and placed into clinical trials, Apothio is in a unique position to research and determine the best whole plant extracted hemp and cannabis formulations by delivery device, dosage, and disease.

 

Apothio grows its hemp and cannabis genetics in both indoor and outdoor settings. After years of research, Apothio objectively believes that EHT manufactures one of the best Indoor Cultivation Growing facilities worldwide. The ability to sustainably grow off-grid, anywhere in the world, while enjoying a closed, standardized growing environment, is very rare. EHT has designed and is producing an incredible facility that ensures pharmaceutical grade production.

 

Dr. Trent Jones, CEO of Apothio, commented: "We are all very excited, and this second purchase is the next step towards a much larger business model with EHT and its Team."

 

John Gamble, CEO of EHT, commented: "This is great news, our order book for next year is now filling up very nicely."

 

About Apothio LLC

Apothio is dedicated to pioneering technology that redefines standards for safety and toxicology, objectively demonstrating the efficacy of its hemp-derived cannabinoid formulations, and collaborating with patients across the country to develop the most unique and customized plant based formulations on the market.

