 

Columbia Property Trust Declares Fourth Quarter Dividend

Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CXP) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share, or $0.84 per share on an annualized basis, for the fourth quarter of 2020. The dividend will be paid on January 8, 2021, to shareholders of record as of December 1, 2020.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) creates value through owning, operating and developing Class-A office buildings in New York, San Francisco, Washington D.C., and Boston. The Columbia team is deeply experienced in transactions, asset management and repositioning, leasing, development, and property management. It employs these competencies to grow value across its high-quality, well-leased portfolio of 15 properties that contain more than six million rentable square feet, as well as four properties under development, and also has approximately eight million square feet under management for private investors and third parties. Columbia has investment-grade ratings from both Moody’s and S&P Global Ratings. For more information, please visit www.columbia.reit.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release, including statements regarding future business operations, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Our actual results may differ materially from projections. For a discussion of some of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those presented in our forward-looking statements, see Columbia Property Trust’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the most recent annual report on Form 10-K. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations and speak as of the date of such statements. We make no representations or warranties (express or implied) about the accuracy of, nor do we intend to publicly update or revise any such forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Columbia Property Trust Releases Third Quarter 2020 Results