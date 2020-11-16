RESULT OF SEK CREDIT OPERATION Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 16.11.2020, 11:45 | 22 | 0 | 0 16.11.2020, 11:45 | RESULT OF SEK CREDIT OPERATION RESULT OF SEK CREDIT OPERATION 2020-11-16 Auction date: 2020-11-16 Payment date: 2020-11-16 (at 3 pm) Maturity date: 2021-02-15 Term: 13 weeks Offered volume: Unlimited Total bid amount: SEK 0 billion Number of bids 0 Allotment: SEK 0 billion Interest rate: Repo rate

RESULT OF SEK CREDIT OPERATION 2020-11-16 Auction date: 2020-11-16 Payment date: 2020-11-16 (at 3 pm) Maturity date: 2021-05-17 Term: 26 weeks Offered volume: Unlimited Total bid amount: SEK 0 billion Number of bids 0 Allotment: SEK 0 billion Interest rate:

Repo rate



