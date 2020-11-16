RESULT OF SEK CREDIT OPERATION
|Auction date:
|2020-11-16
|Payment date:
|2020-11-16 (at 3 pm)
|Maturity date:
|2021-02-15
|Term:
|13 weeks
|Offered volume:
|Unlimited
|Total bid amount:
|SEK 0 billion
|Number of bids
|0
|Allotment:
|SEK 0 billion
|Interest rate:
|Repo rate
|Auction date:
|2020-11-16
|Payment date:
|2020-11-16 (at 3 pm)
|Maturity date:
|2021-05-17
|Term:
|26 weeks
|Offered volume:
|Unlimited
|Total bid amount:
|SEK 0 billion
|Number of bids
|0
|Allotment:
|SEK 0 billion
|
Interest rate:
|Repo rate
