 

Finders International Announces Free Webinars for Public and Private Sectors

LONDON, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Finders International, a global probate genealogy firm that trace missing beneficiaries to estates, property and assets, has launched a new series of free webinars.

With offices in London, Dublin and Edinburgh, the Finders team works closely with the public and private sectors on cases where people die without a valid Will or appear to have no known next of kin.

As well as tracing missing beneficiaries, Finders International work in association with PADSN and PHFIS to offer free webinars for the public and private sector with three coming up in November.

The first of these webinars is the PHFIS' PHA Funerals E-Conference that will be held on Thursday 19 November. Speakers include: Fiona Greenwood from Rowland Brothers International Funeral Directors; Glenys Caswell from University of Nottingham; and Nick Pullen from Fellowship of Independent Celebrants talking about 'Pauper's Funerals'.

This is followed by the Empty Homes Webinar on Tuesday 24 November aimed at local authorities dealing with empty properties. The keynote speaker, Gary Solomon from Burgess Salmon Solicitors, will be providing information and advice on Compulsory Purchase Orders (CPO) and going through the legal process in successfully achieving a CPO for an empty property.

The final e-conference is the  Finders Ireland team's collaboration with Galway Solicitors Bar Association on Friday 27 November aimed at Irish private client solicitors talking about "Conveyancing Aspects of Enduring Power of Attorneys".

Previous e-conferences held earlier in the year include a private client panel discussion chaired by Caroline Bielanska discussing vulnerable clients and how to care for them and the PHFIS' Hospitals E-Conference that covered topics such as: organ donation; bereavement and mortuary management and self-care during Covid-19.

640 pro bono cases for local authorities

In the last 12 months, the team have carried out 640 pro bono cases for local authorities throughout the country. This is an almost 24 percent increase on the previous year.*

A recent case study involved Margaret Banner** who had been born in Burma and married in Santorini, where she gave birth to a son. The Finders International team tracked him down via social media and were able to sensitively inform him of his mother's death. Finders were able to put him in touch with the local authority allowing the family to pay their respects and organise the funeral, carrying out the investigation free of charge.

Danny Curran, Managing Director of the firm, said: "Pro bono work is part of our ethos here at Finders International, as our firm strongly believes in corporate social responsibility.

"Finders has extensive experience in finding people no matter where they are in the world, so we're ideally placed to offer this valuable service to councils and will continue to do so for years to come."

All upcoming and previous events can be found here. And if you would like more information on Finders International's, you can visit their website. Alternatively, you can contact via telephone +44(0) 20 7490 4935 or email contact@findersinternational.co.uk

*Figures based from 26/10/2018 to 25/10/2019

** Names have been changed to protect identities.



