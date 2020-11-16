Disney Teams Up With Award-Winning Chef and TV Host Roy Choi to Launch “Mickey & Friends(giving),” Inviting Fans to Celebrate the Holidays With a Twist

In honor of the popular Friendsgiving holiday, Disney has teamed up with award-winning Chef Roy Choi – known for his popular restaurants Kogi BBQ and Best Friend – and five renowned pizzerias across the U.S. to launch Mickey & Friends(giving), offering a whole new take on the traditional ‘pie.’

Disney and Chef Choi collaborated with his friends at Jon & Vinny’s in Los Angeles; Home Slice Pizza in Austin; Roberta’s Pizza in Brooklyn; Pizzeria Beddia in Philadelphia; and Pizzeria Bianco in Phoenix to create six specialty pizzas inspired by the Sensational Six friends that will be available for one day only, on Saturday, Nov. 21. From an updated take on a classic pepperoni in honor of the true original Mickey Mouse, to a spicy ingredient as a nod to Donald Duck’s feistiness, each pie embodies the characters’ distinct personalities and collectively tells a story of friendship.

Starting today, fans can pre-order the specialty pizzas – for local pickup or delivery on Nov. 21 – at disney.com/mickeyfriendsstaytrue. Each pizza will be $36.00, plus tax, and will include a custom pizza box and Mickey & Friends(giving) stickers, for those who pre-ordered. Quantities are limited; first come; first served, while supplies last.

“I am so excited to host this ultimate pizza party mash-up for fans and friends to share this Friendsgiving together,” said Chef Roy Choi. “I named one of my restaurants Best Friend because I live for that feeling when you’re just hanging out having fun with your friends and nothing else in the world matters. I was able to team up with some of the best pizzerias in the U.S. to make some awesome recipes inspired by Mickey and his Friends, and now, fans too can experience them with each other this holiday.”

The Sensational Six-Inspired Pies Include: