Mentor Capital Reports 3rd Quarter 2020 10-Q

The Company reports that for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 Mentor had revenues of $1,231,530 and gross profit of $375,735 with a resulting net loss attributable to Mentor of ($273,955) or (1.2 cents) per share. This is an improvement over the prior year quarter ended September 30, 2019, in which Mentor had revenues of $1,071,337, gross profit of $248,538 and resulting net loss attributable to Mentor of ($336,816) or (1.5 cents) per share.

Mentor Capital, Inc. (OTCQB: MNTR) announced that it had filed its quarterly 10-Q filing for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

In the prior year nine-month period, the Company experienced significant losses from G Farma’s default on finance leases and notes receivable. In the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the Company recognized bad debt on the finance leases of $730,469 and impairment loss of $1,688,825 on its purchased notes receivable from G Farma.

Subsequent to quarter-end, on November 4, 2020, the Company’s Motion for Summary Adjudication was granted as to several causes of action against G FarmaLabs Limited and guarantors Atanachi Gonzalez and Nicole Gonzalez. The Court found that G FarmaLabs Limited had breached its obligations under two promissory notes and that each of Mr. Gonzalez and Ms. Gonzalez owed duties to Mentor as guarantors of those same promissory notes in the past due amount of $1,166,570, including note interest, which was ordered payable to Mentor Capital, Inc. The Company plans to pursue the collection of damages and the remaining litigation.

The Company had approximately 11,354 shareholders reported as of September 30, 2020, with 22,850,947 shares issued. At September 30, 2020, there were 87,456 Series B warrants outstanding with an exercise price of $0.11 per share, 6,252,954 Series D warrants outstanding with an exercise price of $1.60 per share, and 689,159 Series H warrants that are held by an investment bank at a $7.00 per share exercise price. No equity was granted to directors, insiders, consultants, or investor relations firms in the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

The Company’s shares finished the quarter at a closing price of $0.07 per share representing a market capitalization of $1,599,566 compared to a 2019 year end closing price of $0.12 per share and a corresponding market capitalization of $2,742,114. As of November 13, 2020, the closing price of the Company’s shares was $0.09 with a corresponding market capitalization of approximately $2,056,585. Mentor’s Series Q Preferred Stock, first sold at $10,000 per share on May 30, 2018, were exchangeable for approximately $15,768 per share in Mentor common shares on September 30, 2020.