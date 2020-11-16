 

Mentor Capital Reports 3rd Quarter 2020 10-Q

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.11.2020, 12:00  |  56   |   |   

Mentor Capital, Inc. (OTCQB: MNTR) announced that it had filed its quarterly 10-Q filing for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Company reports that for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 Mentor had revenues of $1,231,530 and gross profit of $375,735 with a resulting net loss attributable to Mentor of ($273,955) or (1.2 cents) per share. This is an improvement over the prior year quarter ended September 30, 2019, in which Mentor had revenues of $1,071,337, gross profit of $248,538 and resulting net loss attributable to Mentor of ($336,816) or (1.5 cents) per share.

In the prior year nine-month period, the Company experienced significant losses from G Farma’s default on finance leases and notes receivable. In the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the Company recognized bad debt on the finance leases of $730,469 and impairment loss of $1,688,825 on its purchased notes receivable from G Farma.

Subsequent to quarter-end, on November 4, 2020, the Company’s Motion for Summary Adjudication was granted as to several causes of action against G FarmaLabs Limited and guarantors Atanachi Gonzalez and Nicole Gonzalez. The Court found that G FarmaLabs Limited had breached its obligations under two promissory notes and that each of Mr. Gonzalez and Ms. Gonzalez owed duties to Mentor as guarantors of those same promissory notes in the past due amount of $1,166,570, including note interest, which was ordered payable to Mentor Capital, Inc. The Company plans to pursue the collection of damages and the remaining litigation.

The Company had approximately 11,354 shareholders reported as of September 30, 2020, with 22,850,947 shares issued. At September 30, 2020, there were 87,456 Series B warrants outstanding with an exercise price of $0.11 per share, 6,252,954 Series D warrants outstanding with an exercise price of $1.60 per share, and 689,159 Series H warrants that are held by an investment bank at a $7.00 per share exercise price. No equity was granted to directors, insiders, consultants, or investor relations firms in the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

The Company’s shares finished the quarter at a closing price of $0.07 per share representing a market capitalization of $1,599,566 compared to a 2019 year end closing price of $0.12 per share and a corresponding market capitalization of $2,742,114. As of November 13, 2020, the closing price of the Company’s shares was $0.09 with a corresponding market capitalization of approximately $2,056,585. Mentor’s Series Q Preferred Stock, first sold at $10,000 per share on May 30, 2018, were exchangeable for approximately $15,768 per share in Mentor common shares on September 30, 2020.

Seite 1 von 3
Mentor Capital Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mentor Capital Reports 3rd Quarter 2020 10-Q Mentor Capital, Inc. (OTCQB: MNTR) announced that it had filed its quarterly 10-Q filing for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company reports that for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
DEADLINE TOMORROW: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Nikola Corporation and Encourages ...
Gilead and Novo Nordisk Present New Data from Proof-of-Concept Trial in NASH
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”) R&D Update
Moderna Announces Longer Shelf Life for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate at Refrigerated Temperatures
Foundation Building Materials, Inc. Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Be Acquired by American ...
OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS: Trading suspension
Total and CMA CGM Complete World’s Largest Liquefied Natural Gas Bunkering Operation at Port of ...
Atara Biotherapeutics to Present New Open-Label Extension Data, Including 15-Month Safety and ...
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Announces Data Presented During AASLD Highlighting Durable Improvements in ...
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Apple Unleashes M1
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity