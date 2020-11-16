Ocuphire Pharma Announces Expansion of Global Patents for Nyxol and $1.7 Million NIH Grants for APX3330 Program

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocuphire Pharma, Inc., (Nasdaq: OCUP), a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders, announced today milestones for patents and grants on both its lead drug candidates Nyxol and APX3330.

The Japanese Patent Office (JPO) has allowed Ocuphire’s Japanese patent application (No. 2018-205168) having broad use claims encompassing repeat dosing for daily ophthalmic administration of phentolamine mesylate (Nyxol eye drops) for improving visual performance through 2034. The allowed patent application claims cover chronic eye indications with evening dosing such as night vision disturbances and presbyopia, which are entering late stage trials in the coming quarters.

“We continue to see success building a comprehensive global patent portfolio for Nyxol with issued composition and methods patents in the United States, Europe, Australia, Mexico, and Japan,” said Mina Sooch, President and CEO of Ocuphire. “With these international patents as a foundation, we remain committed to engage with global pharma partners to expand our development and commercialization efforts in these markets, especially Asia and Europe. The focus is on Nyxol as well as APX3330 which also has a global patent footprint with issued patents covering methods of ophthalmic use in the U.S., Europe, Japan, and other foreign countries.”

In addition Mark R. Kelley, PhD, co-founder of the APX3330 program and a member of Ocuphire’s Medical Advisory Board, was recently awarded a $1.7 million grant from the National Institutes of Health’s National Eye Institute (NEI) to continue studies on the Ref-1 protein as a unique target to treat ocular neovascularization and inflammation. APX3330, as well as second generation compounds, APX2009 and APX2014, are included in the NEI funded studies. APX3330 is a twice-a-day oral tablet entering Phase 2 stage development for diabetic retinopathy (DR) and diabetic macular edema (DME). Ocuphire’s APX3330 Phase 2 trial in DR/DME, Zeta-1, is planned to begin in the first quarter of 2021.