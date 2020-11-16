DSG Global, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Results
SURREY, British Columbia, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSG Global Inc. (OTC: DSGT), announced today financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2020.
Financial Highlights for the three months ended September 30, 2020:
- Revenue of $334, 151. This was an increase of 170% compared to the prior quarter. The majority of this revenue increase came from increased installations at numerous golf courses. This will result in a higher recurring revenue moving forward. The company anticipates the upward trend in golf revenue to continue for the fourth quarter.
- Gross Profit Margins remained relatively constant at 50%.
- Operating Losses were $391,882 or (.01) EPS for the quarter, consistent with the comparable quarter in 2019 and much improved from the $1,148,446 (.03) EPS loss during the prior quarter.
- Net Losses decreased from $5,555,832 in Q3 2019 to $3,159,242 or (.08) EPS. The majority of this, $2,577,704, was related to one-time costs of extinguishment of debt and the change in fair value of derivative instruments.
- Total Assets increased 76.1% from the prior quarter. This was primarily the result of increased inventory and fixed assets.
- Total liabilities decreased 11.6% from the prior quarter. Actual liabilities, not counting derivative liabilities decreased 30.3%. This is primarily the result of the payoff and removal of $1.95 million in convertible debt.
Release updates and Highlights:
- Set delivery volume target of 12800 vehicles, with 90% distributor sales and 10% direct sales, during 2021.
- Received orders for 1155 vehicles, a number increasing on a regular basis.
- Received first Shipment of cars from Jonway Group
- Anticipates additional vehicles arriving from Jonway and Skywell Automobile Group during the remainder of 2020
- Engaged GCN Media Group and Graj and Gustavsen, both well-respected New York based branding and digital marketing firms, to increase awareness and enhance consumer facing presence.
- Received Business License for Experience Center in Fairfield, California
- Received first shipment of single rider PACER golf carts
- Added Terra E-High Speed Truck from Jonway Group and ET5 SUV and several models of buses from Skywell Automotive Group to Electric Vehicle Product Lineup
- Paid off nearly $2 Million in Convertible Notes, thus significantly reducing future dilution
- Installed golf products at dozens of new golf courses and have multimillion-dollar Pipeline
0 Kommentare