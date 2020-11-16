DSG Global, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Results

SURREY, British Columbia, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSG Global Inc. (OTC: DSGT), announced today financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2020.

- Revenue of $334, 151. This was an increase of 170% compared to the prior quarter. The majority of this revenue increase came from increased installations at numerous golf courses. This will result in a higher recurring revenue moving forward. The company anticipates the upward trend in golf revenue to continue for the fourth quarter.

- Gross Profit Margins remained relatively constant at 50%.

- Operating Losses were $391,882 or (.01) EPS for the quarter, consistent with the comparable quarter in 2019 and much improved from the $1,148,446 (.03) EPS loss during the prior quarter.

- Net Losses decreased from $5,555,832 in Q3 2019 to $3,159,242 or (.08) EPS. The majority of this, $2,577,704, was related to one-time costs of extinguishment of debt and the change in fair value of derivative instruments.

- Total Assets increased 76.1% from the prior quarter. This was primarily the result of increased inventory and fixed assets.

- Total liabilities decreased 11.6% from the prior quarter. Actual liabilities, not counting derivative liabilities decreased 30.3%. This is primarily the result of the payoff and removal of $1.95 million in convertible debt.

Release updates and Highlights: