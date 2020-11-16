Rubicon Organics Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date

Warrant acceleration may result in gross proceeds to the Company of up to $10.9 million

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon Organics Inc. (TSXV: ROMJ) (OTCQX: ROMJF) (“Rubicon Organics” or the “Company”), a licensed producer focused on cultivating and selling organic certified and premium cannabis, announces that it has elected to accelerate the expiry date of the common share purchase warrants issued on August 23, 2019 (the “Warrants”) under the warrant indenture between Odyssey Trust Company (the “Warrant Agent”) and the Company dated August 21, 2019 (the “Warrant Indenture”).



"The exercise of these warrants allows Rubicon Organics to bolster its balance sheet and provides us additional capital to continue our rapid growth, particularly through offering new strains, brands and cannabis 2.0 products to the Canadian market. Our current expectation is that the Company will become operating cash flow positive in the first half of 2021 and, with all major capital projects complete, Rubicon Organics remains in a very strong financial position" said Jesse McConnell, Chief Executive Officer.