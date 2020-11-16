 

FangDD to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 19, 2020

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) (“FangDD” or “the Company”), a leading property technology company in China, today announced that it plans to release its third quarter 2020 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, November 19, 2020.

The Company’s management team will hold a Direct Event conference call on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at 7:30 P.M. Eastern Time (or 8:30 A.M. Beijing Time on Friday, November 20, 2020) to discuss the financial results. Details for the conference call are as follows:

Event Title: Fangdd Network Group Ltd. Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
   
Conference ID: #6634959
   
Registration Link: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/6634959

Due to the global outbreak of the novel coronavirus, operator assisted conference calls are not available at the moment. All participants must use the link provided above to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers, the Direct Event passcode, and a unique access PIN, which can be used to join the conference call.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible through November 27, 2020, by dialing the following numbers:

International: +61-2-8199-0299
United States: +1-646-254-3697
Hong Kong, China: +852-3051-2780
Replay Code: #6634959

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.fangdd.com/.

About FangDD
Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) (“FangDD” or the “Company”) is a leading property technology company in China, operating one of the largest online real estate marketplaces in the country. Through innovative use of mobile internet, cloud and big data, FangDD has fundamentally revolutionized the way real estate agents conduct business through a suite of modular products and services powered by SaaS tools, productions and technology. Of the approximately 2.0 million real estate agents in China, more than 1,250,000 were on its platform as of December 31, 2019. For more information, please visit http://ir.fangdd.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
FangDD
Ms. Linda Li
Director, Capital Markets Department
Phone: +86-0755-2699-8968
E-mail: ir@fangdd.com

ICR, Inc.
Jack Wang
Phone: +1(646) 308-1649
E-mail: FangDD@icrinc.com 


