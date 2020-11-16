CytoDyn Announces Registration of Trademark for VYROLOGIX in Several Countries

In summary, the U.S. and E.U. applications have been allowed, applications in Hong Kong, China and Russia have registered, and the Company’s applications in Australia, Israel, New Zealand and Singapore will each proceed to registration once they have passed through the opposition period unopposed.

VANCOUVER, Washington, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytoDyn Inc. (OTC.QB: CYDY), (“CytoDyn” or the “Company"), a late-stage biotechnology company developing leronlimab (PRO 140), a CCR5 antagonist with the potential for multiple therapeutic indications, today announced that nine of the Company’s trademark applications to register the VYROLOGIX mark have now successfully passed through formal examination.

Vyrologix (pronounced - vie-ro-loj-iks) is the proprietary name for leronlimab and the trademark is now VYROLOGIX. Final approval of Vyrologix as the proprietary name for leronlimab is conditional on FDA approval of the Company’s Biologics License Application and new drug application. Our recently developed stylized trademark and logo are as follows:

Nader Pourhassan, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of CytoDyn, stated, “These multi-national acceptances of our trademark applications further demonstrate our commercial readiness to deliver leronlimab to patients of the world upon regulatory approval. Our team of legal advisors have been working on this important milestone for several months and we have now achieved one of many objectives in several major markets.”

About Coronavirus Disease 2019

CytoDyn completed its Phase 2 clinical trial (CD10) for COVID-19, a double-blinded, randomized clinical trial for mild-to-moderate patients in the U.S. which produced statistically significant results for NEWS2. Enrollment continues in its Phase 2b/3 randomized clinical trial for the severe-to-critically ill COVID-19 population in several hospitals and clinics throughout the U.S., which are identified on the Company’s website under the “Clinical Trial Enrollment” section of the homepage; an interim analysis on the first 195 patients was conducted mid-October and is expected to occur again after enrollment reaches 293 patients.