Hamburg (ots) - Government agencies all over the world are supporting SMEs in

their export business by subsidising trade fair appearances. However, moving

people and complex goods, such as machines, around the globe to be displayed at

an event is a costly affair and in times of climate consciousness not

appropriate. COVID-19 is further complicating matters, as the pandemic has led

to most of the leading industry events being cancelled. For this reason, several

government agencies collaborate with Visable: With years of experience in

increasing the presence of B2B-focused SMEs digitally, the platform-provider is

a strong partner in the agencies' efforts to promote commercial exports.



Many government agencies are focused on helping small and medium-sized

enterprises stimulate export. While they do this by subsidising trade show

appearances and promotional activities, Visable supports businesses' sales

efforts digitally: A listing on its leading B2B platforms EUROPAGES and wlw

("Wer liefert was") helps companies connect with purchasers around the globe. In

addition, Visable offers a range of online marketing services geared towards

maximising companies' visibility on the web. These digital options are becoming

more and more important, since conventional means of boosting sales, such as

trade shows, expos and other industry events, are both cost prohibitive and,

given the cancellations due to COVID-19, increasingly limited.







due to a lack of resources and guidance often make poor investment decisions

during their first forays into the digital world. "However, the COVID-19

pandemic has shown that most industrial companies are strongly dependent on

using digital tools to keep their supply chains stable - without a

well-thought-out digital strategy, many SMEs are at risk of not surviving the

pandemic", Tarik Zahzah, Head of Global Partnerships, summarises the current

challenges SMEs are facing. "In order to further develop the digital prowess of

B2B focused companies, Visable offers an education program tailored to each

country and the requirements of their local SMEs."



In several sessions, this "accelerator" bootcamp provides them with the know-how

needed to increase their digital presence and to maximise their success on

international markets. Zahzah explains: "Following Visable's collaboration with

the Moscow Export Centre, more than 20 Russian companies have joined the B2B

digital marketing training program - the Visable Accelerator - and another 20

are on their way."



Contact:



Visable GmbH

Carsten Brandt

ABC-Straße 21

20354 Hamburg

+49 40 2 54 40-131

mailto:carsten.brandt@visable.com



achtung! GmbH

Lena Marg

Straßenbahnring 3

20253 Hamburg

+49 40 45 02 10-611

mailto:visable@achtung.de



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/134906/4763877

OTS: Visable GmbH





