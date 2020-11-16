 

Partner Program Government agencies collaborate with Europe's leading B2B-platform provider Visable in promoting SME's exports (FOTO)

Hamburg (ots) - Government agencies all over the world are supporting SMEs in
their export business by subsidising trade fair appearances. However, moving
people and complex goods, such as machines, around the globe to be displayed at
an event is a costly affair and in times of climate consciousness not
appropriate. COVID-19 is further complicating matters, as the pandemic has led
to most of the leading industry events being cancelled. For this reason, several
government agencies collaborate with Visable: With years of experience in
increasing the presence of B2B-focused SMEs digitally, the platform-provider is
a strong partner in the agencies' efforts to promote commercial exports.

Many government agencies are focused on helping small and medium-sized
enterprises stimulate export. While they do this by subsidising trade show
appearances and promotional activities, Visable supports businesses' sales
efforts digitally: A listing on its leading B2B platforms EUROPAGES and wlw
("Wer liefert was") helps companies connect with purchasers around the globe. In
addition, Visable offers a range of online marketing services geared towards
maximising companies' visibility on the web. These digital options are becoming
more and more important, since conventional means of boosting sales, such as
trade shows, expos and other industry events, are both cost prohibitive and,
given the cancellations due to COVID-19, increasingly limited.

Most of the SMEs in question do not have designated digital marketing teams and
due to a lack of resources and guidance often make poor investment decisions
during their first forays into the digital world. "However, the COVID-19
pandemic has shown that most industrial companies are strongly dependent on
using digital tools to keep their supply chains stable - without a
well-thought-out digital strategy, many SMEs are at risk of not surviving the
pandemic", Tarik Zahzah, Head of Global Partnerships, summarises the current
challenges SMEs are facing. "In order to further develop the digital prowess of
B2B focused companies, Visable offers an education program tailored to each
country and the requirements of their local SMEs."

In several sessions, this "accelerator" bootcamp provides them with the know-how
needed to increase their digital presence and to maximise their success on
international markets. Zahzah explains: "Following Visable's collaboration with
the Moscow Export Centre, more than 20 Russian companies have joined the B2B
digital marketing training program - the Visable Accelerator - and another 20
are on their way."

