 

NIPA, to hold '2020 IoT Korea Online Business Meeting'

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Korea's National IT Industry Promotion Agency(NIPA) announced that it will hold '2020 IoT Korea Online Business Meeting' from Nov. 25 to 27. The event will introduce products and services of Korea's top IoT companies and support global market and networking opportunities for Korean IoT companies.

As many exceptional Korean IoT companies are facing difficulties to enter the international market due to Covid-19, this event aims to connect the companies with international business partners. There will be virtual 1:1 consulting sessions, pitching sessions with local buyers from Europe and North America, and customized buyer finding sessions.

For the online business meeting, 25 Korean IoT companies with outstanding qualifications will participate to showcase their AI and 5G related services and products in the areas of, security, safety, control tower, smart factory, materials and COVID-19 responses.

Detailed information about the participating companies can be found on the event's web page of '2020 IoT Korea Online Business Meeting' at www.ictcyberworld.com.

The NIPA is a quasi-government agency that focuses on IT related projects. As an expert in ICT industry development, it contributes to the national economy and strengths by promoting ICT industry and its technical competitiveness.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1335007/image1.jpg

