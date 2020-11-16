 

Alarm.com to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.11.2020   

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALRM), the leading platform for the intelligently connected property, today announced that Steve Valenzuela, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in and/or host one-on-one investor meetings at the following upcoming virtual investor conferences: the Credit Suisse 24th Annual Technology Conference, the Imperial Security Investor Conference, the Northland Tech Virtual Conference, the Raymond James Technology Investors Conference, and the Barclays Global Technology, Media, and Telecommunications Conference.

Event Details:

Credit Suisse 24th Annual Technology Conference
 Tuesday, December 1, 2020
Hosting Investor Meetings

Imperial Security Investor Conference
 Wednesday, December 2, 2020
Hosting Investor Meetings

Northland Tech Virtual Conference
 Monday, December 7, 2020
Fireside Chat at 8:00 a.m. ET

Raymond James Technology Investors Conference
 Tuesday, December 8, 2020
Fireside Chat at 8:50 a.m. ET

Barclays Global Technology, Media, and Telecommunications Conference
 Thursday, December 10, 2020
Fireside Chat at 9:30 a.m. ET

About Alarm.com Holdings, Inc.

Alarm.com is the leading platform for the intelligently connected property. Millions of consumers and businesses depend on Alarm.com's technology to manage and control their property from anywhere. Our platform integrates with a growing variety of Internet of Things (IoT) devices through our apps and interfaces. Our security, video, access control, intelligent automation, energy management, and wellness solutions are available through our network of thousands of professional service providers in North America and around the globe. Alarm.com's common stock is traded on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ALRM. For more information, please visit www.alarm.com.

