Trane Technologies Named to Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index for Tenth Consecutive Year

“It’s an honor to be recognized by DJSI as a company with a longstanding commitment to sustainability and a proven history of best-in-class environmental, social and governance practices,” said Mike Lamach, chairman and chief executive officer of Trane Technologies. “Sustainability is central to our strategy, core to how we operate, and embedded in every facet of our business. Our employees around the world are aligned to one purpose – to boldly challenge what’s possible for a sustainable world. I want to thank them for all they do to help our company, our customers and our industry to create positive change.”

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index (DJSI), in the capital goods sector. This is the tenth consecutive year the company has achieved this prestigious ranking, and the first as Trane Technologies.

The Dow Jones Sustainability Indices were the first global indices to track the leading sustainability-driven public companies based on an analysis of financially material environmental, social and governance factors. The indices serve as benchmarks for investors who integrate sustainability considerations into their portfolios and provide an engagement platform for companies seeking to adopt sustainable best practices. The Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index represents the top 20% of the largest 600 North American companies in the S&P Global BMI based on long-term economic, environmental and social criteria. Trane Technologies’ inclusion for the past decade underscores the company’s commitment to incorporating sustainable practices into every aspect of its business including leading by example in its own operations, solving for customers’ climate impact with the Gigaton Challenge, and creating opportunity for all.

Boldly Challenging What’s Possible

Trane Technologies, and its leading brands Trane and Thermo King, is helping solve for some of the world’s biggest sustainability challenges and inspiring industry change with its 2030 Sustainability Commitments. These commitments include a pledge to reduce customer greenhouse gas emissions by one gigaton (2% of the world’s annual emissions), carbon-neutral operations, gender parity in leadership and a workforce reflective of the communities it serves. Trane Technologies is also making a positive difference in the community with significant investments in healthy environments for learning, access to education and workforce development.

Earlier this year, Trane Technologies debuted as a company focused on climate innovation after completing its Reverse Morse Trust transaction with Gardner Denver, now known as Ingersoll Rand.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane and Thermo King, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. For more on Trane Technologies, visit tranetechnologies.com.

About S&P Dow Jones Indices

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

