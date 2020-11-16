Ares Management Becomes Largest Single Shareholder in Peach Property Group AG

Ares Management Corporation (“Ares”) (NYSE: ARES), a leading global alternative investment manager, announced today that a fund managed by its Real Estate Group has converted a CHF 155 million (€145 million) subordinated mandatory convertible bond (“MCB”) holding in Peach Property Group AG (“Peach”) (SIX: PEAN), a Swiss owner and manager of residential rental assets with approximately 23,000 residential units located across Germany.

Ares subscribed to its investment in the MCB in early October. The MCB was part of a CHF 230 million (€213 million) capital increase that Peach sought in order to strengthen its capital base and finance the acquisition of two substantial residential portfolios. Following the conversion, Ares is now the largest single shareholder of Peach with an approximate 30% interest in the company. In conjunction with Ares’ investment, Klaus Schmitz, Managing Director in the Ares Real Estate Group, was elected as a new member to the Board of Directors of Peach.