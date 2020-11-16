 

Ares Management Becomes Largest Single Shareholder in Peach Property Group AG

Ares Management Corporation (“Ares”) (NYSE: ARES), a leading global alternative investment manager, announced today that a fund managed by its Real Estate Group has converted a CHF 155 million (€145 million) subordinated mandatory convertible bond (“MCB”) holding in Peach Property Group AG (“Peach”) (SIX: PEAN), a Swiss owner and manager of residential rental assets with approximately 23,000 residential units located across Germany.

Ares subscribed to its investment in the MCB in early October. The MCB was part of a CHF 230 million (€213 million) capital increase that Peach sought in order to strengthen its capital base and finance the acquisition of two substantial residential portfolios. Following the conversion, Ares is now the largest single shareholder of Peach with an approximate 30% interest in the company. In conjunction with Ares’ investment, Klaus Schmitz, Managing Director in the Ares Real Estate Group, was elected as a new member to the Board of Directors of Peach.

The investment is a continuation of Ares’ long-term commitment to the German residential market, in which it has been investing since 2013. Ares originated and structured the investment, drawing upon its ability to navigate complex public transactions and leverage its expertise across its integrated investment platform.

Peach is a vertically-integrated owner and manager of German residential assets. Since 2011, Peach has acquired and managed affordable housing in Germany and to date has accumulated a portfolio valued at close to CHF 2.0 billion (€1.9 billion), consisting of high-yielding investment properties in medium-sized cities in the larger metropolitan areas of Western Germany. Peach’s services range from property acquisition to active asset management, which includes letting and sale of properties. Peach employs a differentiated customer-centric business model building on twelve physical Peach Points (tenant stores) in core locations, which allows Peach to provide superior service to its clients while at the same time driving rental growth. With its headquarters in Cologne, Peach has approximately 135 full-time employees located throughout Germany and Switzerland. Peach has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 2010.

