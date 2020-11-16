Magic Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results with Both Record-Breaking Revenues of $95 million, reflecting a 11% Year Over Year Growth and Record-Breaking Operating Income of $11 million, reflecting a 30% Year Over Year Growth

OR YEHUDA, Israel, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: MGIC), a global provider of end-to-end integration and application development platforms solutions and IT consulting services, announced today its financial results for the third quarter and nine-months ended September 30, 2020.

Revenues for the third quarter increased 11% to a record breaking $94.9 million compared to $85.8 million in the same period last year.





Operating income for the third quarter increased 30% to a record breaking $11.0 million compared to $8.5 million in the same period last year.





Non-GAAP operating income for the third quarter increased 21% to a record breaking $14.2 million compared to $11.8 million in the same period last year.





Net income attributable to Magic's shareholders for the third quarter increased 43% to a record breaking $7.1 million, or $0.14 per fully diluted share, compared to $5.0 million, or $0.10 per fully diluted share in the same period last year.





Non-GAAP net income attributable to Magic's shareholders for the third quarter increased 17% to a record breaking $9.5 million, or $0.19 per fully diluted share, compared to $8.1 million, or $0.17 per fully diluted share, in the same period last year.

Financial Highlights for the Nine-month Period Ended September 30, 2020

Revenues for the nine-months of 2020 increased 14% to $266.6 million compared to $234.7 million in the same period last year.





Operating income for the nine-months of 2020 increased 19% to $29.6 million compared to $24.9 million in the same period last year.





Non-GAAP operating income for the nine-months of 2020 increased 15% to $37.4 million compared to $32.5 million in the same period last year.





Net income attributable to Magic's shareholders for the nine-months of 2020 increased 23% to $18.7 million, or $0.38 per fully diluted share, compared to $15.1 million, or $0.29 per fully diluted share in the same period last year.





Non-GAAP net income attributable to Magic's shareholders for the nine-months of 2020 increased 23% to $26.9 million, or $0.55 per fully diluted share, compared to $21.8 million, or $0.45 per fully diluted share, in the same period last year.





Cash flow from operating activities for the nine-months of 2020 amounted to $41.3 million compared to $32.7 million in the same period last year.





As of September 30, 2020, Magic’s net cash, cash equivalents, short and long-term bank deposits and marketable securities amounted to $85.6 million.





With the outlook for 2020 improving despite COVID-19 Magic is raising its May 2020 guidance for full year 2020 revenues of between $358 million to $365 million on a constant currency basis, reflecting annual growth of 9.9% to 11.5%, as compared to its prior range of $350 million to $360 million, overall increasing the midpoint of its guidance 1.8%.

Guy Bernstein, Chief Executive Officer of Magic Software Enterprises, said:

“Magic delivered strong execution during the quarter on all its fronts as we advance our business globally, signing new business and increasing our revenue from existing customers. Fueled by outstanding strategic performance in Israel and North America we will continue with our proven strategy to enhance our portfolio, organically and through acquisitions in order to offer the best one-stop-shop for digital transformation.”

Conference Call Details

Magic’s management will host a conference call on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 10:00 am Eastern Daylight Time (5:00 p.m. Israel Daylight Time) to review and discuss Magic’s results.

To participate, please call one of the following teleconferencing numbers. Please begin placing your calls at least 10 minutes before the conference call commences. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free numbers, call the international dial-in number.

NORTH AMERICA: +1-888-668-9141

UK: 0-800-917-5108

ISRAEL: 03-918-0609

ALL OTHERS: +972-3-918-0609

For those unable to join the live call, a replay of the call will be available under the Investor Relations section of Magic’s website, www.magicsoftware.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: Non-GAAP gross profit, Non-GAAP operating income, Non-GAAP net income attributable to Magic’s shareholders and Non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share.

Magic believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Magic's financial condition and results of operations. Magic's management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company's performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. These measures are used in financial reports prepared for management and in quarterly financial reports presented to the Company's board of directors. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company's financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Management of the Company does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company's financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. In order to compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures in connection with GAAP results. Magic urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company's business.

Non-GAAP measures used in this press release are included in the financial tables of this release. These non-GAAP measures exclude the following items:

Amortization of purchased intangible assets and other related costs;





In-process research and development capitalization and amortization;





Equity-based compensation expenses;





The related tax, non-controlling interests and redeemable non-controlling interests effects of the above items;





Change in valuation of contingent consideration related to acquisitions;





Acquisition-related costs;

Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included in the financial tables of this release.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: MGIC) is a global provider of mobile and cloud-enabled application and business integration platforms.

For more information, visit www.magicsoftware.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "will," “look forward”, "expect," "believe" and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements (although not all forward-looking statements include such words). These forward-looking statements, which may include, without limitation, projections regarding our future performance and financial condition, are made on the basis of management’s current views and assumptions with respect to future events. Any forward-looking statement is not a guarantee of future performance and actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statement. These statements speak only as of the date they were made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We operate in a changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all risks that may affect us. For more information regarding these risks and uncertainties as well as certain additional risks that we face, you should refer to the Risk Factors detailed in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019 and subsequent reports and filings made from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Magic is a registered trademark of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. All other product and company names mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and are the property of, and might be trademarks of, their respective owners.

Press Contact:

Noam Amir

Magic Software Enterprises

ir@magicsoftware.com









MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

U.S. Dollars in thousands

September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 Unaudited ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 79,395 $ 81,915 Short-term bank deposits 2,784 6,996 Marketable securities 1,181 6,600 Trade receivables, net 99,798 96,694 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 11,484 12,845 Total current assets 194,642 205,050 LONG-TERM RECEIVABLES: Severance pay fund 4,248 4,013 Deferred tax assets 2,280 2,188 Operating lease right-of-use assets 23,115 14,956 Other long-term receivables 2,910 3,594 Other long-term deposits 2,285 2,285 Total long-term receivables 34,838 27,036 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 5,910 3,649 INTANGIBLE ASSETS AND GOODWILL, NET 187,108 168,871 TOTAL ASSETS $ 422,498 $ 404,606 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Short-term debt $ 10,748 $ 7,079 Trade payables 11,871 10,990 Accrued expenses and other accounts payable 37,541 32,619 Current maturities of operating lease liabilities 2,898 3,833 Liabilities due to acquisition activities 5,510 3,638 Deferred revenues and customer advances 8,958 8,724 Total current liabilities 77,526 66,883 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES: Long-term debt 18,070 15,540 Deferred tax liability 14,845 11,069 Long-term operating lease liabilities 20,220 11,119 Long-term liabilities due to acquisition activities 9,325 8,613 Accrued severance pay 5,062 4,770 Total non-current liabilities 67,522 51,111 REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS 16,588 21,915 EQUITY: Magic Software Enterprises equity 247,284 247,838 Non-controlling interests 13,578 16,859 Total equity 260,862 264,697 TOTAL LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY $ 422,498 $ 404,606









MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

U.S. Dollars in thousands (except per share data)

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Unaudited Unaudited Revenues $ 94,892 $ 85,843 $ 266,621 $ 234,703 Cost of Revenues 65,794 58,458 187,914 160,442 Gross profit 29,098 27,385 78,707 74,261 Research and development, net 2,316 2,235 6,479 6,277 Selling, marketing and general and administrative expenses 15,749 16,654 42,607 43,062 Total operating costs and expenses 18,065 18,889 49,086 49,339 Operating income 11,033 8,496 29,621 24,922 Financial expenses, net (589 ) (622 ) (1,207 ) (828 ) Income before taxes on income 10,444 7,874 28,414 24,094 Taxes on income 2,039 1,380 6,108 4,897 Net income $ 8,405 $ 6,494 $ 22,306 $ 19,197 Net income attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests (500 ) (1,045 ) (1,061 ) (3,057 ) Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (820 ) (491 ) (2,570 ) (995 ) Net income attributable to Magic's shareholders $ 7,085 $ 4,958 $ 18,675 $ 15,145 Net earnings per share attributable to Magic's shareholders : Basic $ 0.15 $ 0.10 $ 0.38 $ 0.29 Diluted $ 0.14 $ 0.10 $ 0.38 $ 0.29 Weighted average number of shares used in computing net earnings per share Basic 49,031 48,897 48,997 48,888 Diluted 49,049 48,991 49,046 48,985









MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS

U.S. Dollars in thousands (except per share data)

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Unaudited Unaudited GAAP gross profit $ 29,098 $ 27,385 $ 78,707 $ 74,261 Amortization of capitalized software and acquired technology 1,284 1,246 3,965 3,679 Amortization of other intangible assets 353 277 889 552 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 30,735 $ 28,908 $ 83,561 $ 78,492 GAAP operating income $ 11,033 $ 8,496 $ 29,621 $ 24,922 Gross profit adjustments 1,637 1,523 4,854 4,231 Amortization of other intangible assets 1,757 2,039 4,335 4,859 Capitalization of software development (784 ) (876 ) (2,474 ) (3,128 ) Costs related to acquisitions 538 314 1,039 1,294 Increase in valuation of contingent consideration related to acquisitions 255 255 Stock-based compensation - - - 75 Non-GAAP operating income $ 14,181 $ 11,751 $ 37,375 $ 32,508 GAAP net income attributable to Magic's shareholders $ 7,085 $ 4,958 $ 18,675 $ 15,145 Operating income adjustments 3,148 3,255 7,754 7,586 Expenses attributed to non-controlling interests and redeemable non-controlling interests (232 ) (109 ) (407 ) (728 ) Changes in unsettled fair value of contingent consideration related to acquisitions 454 - 1,602 - Deferred taxes on the above items (1,001 ) (25 ) (695 ) (181 ) Non-GAAP net income attributable to Magic's shareholders $ 9,454 $ 8,079 $ 26,929 $ 21,822 Non-GAAP basic net earnings per share $ 0.19 $ 0.17 $ 0.55 $ 0.45 Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic net earnings per share 49,031 48,897 48,997 48,888 Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share $ 0.19 $ 0.17 $ 0.55 $ 0.45 Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted net earnings per share 49,049 48,991 49,046 48,980









Summary of Non-GAAP Financial Information

U.S. Dollars in thousands (except per share data)

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Revenues $ 94,892 100 % $ 85,843 100 % $ 266,621 100 % $ 234,703 100 % Gross profit 30,735 32.4 % 28,908 33.7 % 83,561 31.3 % 78,492 33.4 % Operating income 14,181 14.9 % 11,751 13.7 % 37,375 14.0 % 32,508 13.9 % Net income attributable to Magic's shareholders 9,454 10.0 % 8,079 9.4 % 26,929 10.1 % 21,822 9.3 % Basic earnings per share $ 0.19 $ 0.17 $ 0.55 $ 0.45 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.19 $ 0.17 $ 0.55 $ 0.45









MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

U.S. Dollars in thousands

For the Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2019 Unaudited Unaudited Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 22,306 $ 19,197 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 10,096 10,037 Stock-based compensation - 75 Change in deferred taxes, net (382 ) (758 ) Amortization of marketable securities premium and accretion of discount 57 147 Net change in operating assets and liabilities: Trade receivables, net 5,919 6,307 Other long-term and short-term accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 158 2,761 Trade payables (179 ) (5,540 ) Exchange rate of loans (44 ) 1,712 Accrued expenses and other accounts payable 3,803 (5,608 ) Deferred revenues (401 ) 4,365 Net cash provided by operating activities 41,333 32,695 Cash flows from investing activities: Capitalized software development costs (2,474 ) (3,128 ) Purchase of property and equipment (2,448 ) (1,057 ) Cash paid in conjunction with acquisitions, net of acquired cash (16,534 ) (20,889 ) Proceeds from maturity and sale of marketable securities 5,429 2,450 Proceeds from short-term bank deposits 5,075 5,127 Investment in marketable securities - (202 ) Net cash used in investing activities (10,952 ) (17,699 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of options by employees 229 69 Issuance of ordinary shares, net - (9 ) Dividend paid (12,502 ) (14,963 ) Dividend paid to non-controlling interests (6,408 ) (400 ) Dividend paid to redeemable non-controlling interests (2,013 ) (2,589 ) Purchase of redeemable non-controlling interest - (1,237 ) Purchase of non-controlling interest (18,016 ) - Short-term and long-term loans received 9,090 878 Repayment of short-term and long-term loans (2,811 ) (7,681 ) Net cash used in financing activities (32,431 ) (25,932 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (470 ) 699 Change in cash and cash equivalents (2,520 ) (10,237 ) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 81,915 87,126 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period $ 79,395 $ 76,889



