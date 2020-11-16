 

Avalara Announces Code-Focused Virtual Event for Developers Avalara NEXT

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR), a leading provider of tax compliance automation software for businesses of all sizes, today announced its first code-focused event for global tax compliance designed exclusively for developers — Avalara NEXT. The completely virtual conference will take place January 27, 2021. Bringing together developers at the forefront of global commerce and tax technology, Avalara NEXT offers digital attendees the opportunity to learn about Avalara’s new products, APIs, tools, and best practices to help developers easily build tax compliance into their business applications.

“As businesses continue to grow through digital commerce, they’re running into increased tax compliance regulations on a global scale, creating the need for a next-generation tax compliance platform to manage expanding tax obligations,” said Sanjay Parthasarathy, Chief Product Officer at Avalara. “Avalara NEXT will provide a forum for developers to connect and learn about the technology and best practices to integrate global tax compliance with their business applications.”

Avalara NEXT attendees — including Avalara customers, independent software vendors, system integrators, technology partners, and other industry experts — will walk away with an understanding of the innovation taking place at the intersection of tax compliance and commerce, and will learn about the tools and technology necessary to build tax compliance into business applications.

Avalara NEXT highlights:

  • Live coding: Watch live coding demonstrations and learn how to build a tax integration to your business application in a few hours.
  • Technical thought leaders: Hear from Avalara’s senior technical experts to learn how to optimize Avalara integrations.
  • Partner success stories: Network with technology platform partners to learn how they’ve successfully leveraged Avalara’s solutions.
  • New solutions: Learn about new global solutions from Avalara to drive value and efficiencies for your customers.

For more information or to reserve your spot for Avalara NEXT, please visit avalaranext.com.

Follow Avalara:

  • Twitter: For Avalara NEXT news and event updates, follow @Avalara and join the conversations using #AvalaraNEXT.
  • Facebook: Like Avalara on Facebook to view updates from Avalara NEXT.

About Avalara

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes get tax compliance right. In partnership with leading ERP, accounting, ecommerce, and other financial management system providers, Avalara delivers cloud-based compliance solutions for various transaction taxes, including sales and use, VAT, GST, excise, communications, lodging, and other indirect tax types. Headquartered in Seattle, Avalara has offices across the U.S. and around the world in Brazil, Europe, and India. More information at avalara.com.

