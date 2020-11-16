Avalara (NYSE:AVLR), a leading provider of tax compliance automation software for businesses of all sizes, today announced its first code-focused event for global tax compliance designed exclusively for developers — Avalara NEXT. The completely virtual conference will take place January 27, 2021. Bringing together developers at the forefront of global commerce and tax technology, Avalara NEXT offers digital attendees the opportunity to learn about Avalara’s new products, APIs, tools, and best practices to help developers easily build tax compliance into their business applications.

“As businesses continue to grow through digital commerce, they’re running into increased tax compliance regulations on a global scale, creating the need for a next-generation tax compliance platform to manage expanding tax obligations,” said Sanjay Parthasarathy, Chief Product Officer at Avalara. “Avalara NEXT will provide a forum for developers to connect and learn about the technology and best practices to integrate global tax compliance with their business applications.”