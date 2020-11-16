NICE and Symphony Partner to Drive Digital Transformation Through Rapid Adoption of Intelligent Attended Automation

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that it has partnered with Symphony, a Sykes company, to expand deployment of robotic process automation, and in particular attended automation, globally. The collaboration allows organizations worldwide to benefit from NICE's industry-first employee virtual attendant, NEVA, together with Symphony's holistic methodologies for RPA and intelligent automation design, implementation and adoption. This partnership ensures optimal use of automation in augmenting and complementing the human workforce and drives an all-encompassing approach to intelligent automation that ultimately boosts customer experiences.

The partnership brings together the complementary capabilities of NICE and Symphony, both native to the contact center and its IT environment. NICE brings its innovative contact center solutions portfolio, including NEVA, as well as the impressive scale of its automation footprint in the contact center, spanning tens of thousands of desktops. This goes hand in hand with Symphony’s proven methodologies and vast experience in helping leading enterprises integrate automation into their organization in a way that optimizes value throughout the entire customer lifecycle, from marketing to sales to care. The partnership enables organizations to benefit from NICE's innovative RPA capabilities, including NEVA, that boost employee engagement and performance with Symphony's proven, holistic best practices for adoption and risk management.

Barry Cooper, President, NICE Enterprise Group, said, "This partnership between NICE and Symphony enables organizations to optimally scale their intelligent automations and expand value for customers and employees. We're pleased to partner with Symphony to help organizations discover and then maximize the benefits of smart attended automation for their businesses."

Richard Mitchell, Chief Technology Officer of Symphony, a SYKES company, said, “We’re proud to collaborate with NICE to bring intelligent automation solutions that enrich employee experiences and create better customer interactions. Together, we look forward to increasing the number of scaled attended automation deployments at enterprises around the world that will help drive operating efficiencies across the front, middle and back offices resulting in significant enterprise-wide value.”