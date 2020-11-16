 

Nordic Nanovector to Present at Upcoming Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANO) announces that its Interim CEO, Dr Lars Nieba will present a corporate overview, via live webcast, and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference, taking place 17-19 November 2020.

Presentations details are as follows:

Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference
Date: Thursday, 19 November 2020
Time: 2:40 to 3:10PM (GMT)

The company presentation will be available on Nordic Nanovector's Investors and Media page at the same time.

For further information, please contact:

IR enquiries

Malene Brondberg, CFO
Cell: +44 7561 431 762
Email: ir@nordicnanovector.com 

Media Enquiries

Mark Swallow/Frazer Hall/David Dible (Citigate Dewe Rogerson)
Tel: +44 203 926 8535
Email: nordicnanovector@citigatedewerogerson.com 

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers. Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin, a novel CD37-targeting radioimmunotherapy designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 29 billion by 2026. Nordic Nanovector retains global marketing rights to Betalutin and intends to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin in the US and other major markets.

Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com.

This information is subject to a duty of disclosure pursuant to Sections 4-2 and 5-12 of the Securities Trading Act.

