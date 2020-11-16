 

DGAP-News BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT OF KAP AG RECOVERS IN THE THIRD QUARTER IN SOME AREAS FASTER THAN EXPECTED

BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT OF KAP AG RECOVERS IN THE THIRD QUARTER IN SOME AREAS FASTER THAN EXPECTED

BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT OF KAP AG RECOVERS IN THE THIRD QUARTER IN SOME AREAS FASTER THAN EXPECTED
 

  • In some areas faster recovery from corona burdens than expected
  • Revenues decrease by 11% to nearly EUR 260 million in the first nine months of 2020
  • Adjusted EBITDA of EUR 27.2 million only slightly below previous year
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin up to 10.5%
  • Forecast for full year 2020 confirmed: Revenue between EUR 300 and 330 million and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 27 to 30 million


Fulda, 16 November 2020 - KAP AG, a listed, mid-sized industrial group, today publishes its results for the first nine months of the financial year 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic that emerged in the first quarter and its severe effects, the business of the KAP Group developed weaker in the nine-month period than in the previous year. Following significant declines in sales volumes in the first half of 2020 - especially in the segments highly dependent on the automotive sector - signs of recovery were noticeable in our segments in the third quarter.

Revenue decreased in the first nine months by 10.8% to EUR 258.1 million (previous year: EUR 289.5 million). Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("adjusted EBITDA") fell by 2.5% to EUR 27.2 million (previous year: EUR 27.9 million). The adjusted EBITDA margin was thus 10.5%, meaning it was 0.9 percentage points higher than the previous year's figure (previous year: 9.6%) and above the target value of 10%.

"2020 has so far been dominated by the new challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The fact that our business development recovered more quickly than expected in the third quarter makes us confident and shows us that we have taken the rights steps to limit the effects of the pandemic", explains Eckehard Forberich, Member and Speaker of the Management Board of KAP AG.

