 

1847 Goedeker Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.11.2020, 12:55  |  76   |   |   

1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE American: GOED) (“Goedeker’s” or the “Company”), a one-stop e-commerce destination for appliances, furniture, home goods, and related products, today reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Business Highlights:

  • Site sessions increased 80% to 2.7 million in the third quarter of 2020, up from 1.5 million in the prior year period.
  • Written orders in the quarter ended September 30, 2020, reached $36.9 million, up 143% from $15.2 million in the prior year period.
  • Shipped orders increased to $13.4 million in the third quarter of 2020, up 10.1% from $12.2 million in the prior year period.
  • Completed IPO on NYSE American on August 4, 2020; raised net proceeds of approximately $9 million.
  • Art Smuck, former CEO of FedEx Supply Chain, joined Goedeker’s as Senior Strategic Advisor for Logistics to support accelerated growth plans.
  • Reduced annual debt service by $410,000 through 3.25% loan refinancing.
  • Expanded customer financing options with multiple new third-party offerings with no credit risk or balance sheet impact to the Company.
  • Appointed new VP of Logistics, Jacob Guilhas, to accelerate preparations for record revenue growth.
  • Signed purchase agreement to acquire Appliances Connection, ranked #1 in online appliance retail by USA Today, creating one of the largest independent online retailers of household appliances in the U.S.; upon closing, the Company’s revenue is expected to reach $400M on an annualized basis in 2021, with approximately $30M in EBITDA.

“I am excited report another strong quarter of revenue growth as well as continued sharp improvement in our cash flow from operations,” stated Doug Moore, CEO of 1847 Goedeker. “The increased marketing spend led to record orders and cash on the balance sheet which will convert to revenues as supply of appliances returns closer to normal levels. Customers continue to find our online offering compelling and we will continue to invest in the sea change shift to online appliance buying.”

Moore continued, “We are pleased with the growth in site sessions and orders and with cash flow from operations. The lack of available product meant that we were able to ship only 37% of our orders in the 2020 quarter, compared to more than three years of shipped trends over 80%. The significant increase in orders required us to use temporary staff to supplement our permanent staff in order processing, customer service, and accounting. Had we not experienced supply chain disruptions from COVID-19, we believe that Goedeker’s would have realized $2.5 million to $2.7 million in additional net margin contribution and we believe that expenses would have been reduced by $500k to $750k due to reduction in variable expenses related to lack of supply. A near term look beyond supply constraints point towards mid-term profitability.”

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

1847 Goedeker Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE American: GOED) (“Goedeker’s” or the “Company”), a one-stop e-commerce destination for appliances, furniture, home goods, and related products, today reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
DEADLINE TOMORROW: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Nikola Corporation and Encourages ...
Gilead and Novo Nordisk Present New Data from Proof-of-Concept Trial in NASH
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”) R&D Update
Moderna Announces Longer Shelf Life for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate at Refrigerated Temperatures
Foundation Building Materials, Inc. Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Be Acquired by American ...
OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS: Trading suspension
Total and CMA CGM Complete World’s Largest Liquefied Natural Gas Bunkering Operation at Port of ...
Atara Biotherapeutics to Present New Open-Label Extension Data, Including 15-Month Safety and ...
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Announces Data Presented During AASLD Highlighting Durable Improvements in ...
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Apple Unleashes M1
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity