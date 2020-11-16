Guardant Health, Inc. Announces Proposed Convertible Senior Notes Offering

Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH) today announced its intention to offer, subject to market and other conditions, $1,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2027 (the “notes”) in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). Guardant Health also expects to grant the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase, for settlement within a period of 13 days from, and including, the date notes are first issued, up to an additional $150,000,000 principal amount of notes.

The notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of Guardant Health, will accrue interest payable semi-annually in arrears and will mature on November 15, 2027, unless earlier repurchased, redeemed or converted. Noteholders will have the right to convert their notes in certain circumstances and during specified periods. Guardant Health will settle conversions by paying or delivering, as applicable, cash, shares of its common stock or a combination of cash and shares of its common stock, at Guardant Health’s election. The notes will be redeemable, in whole or in part, for cash at Guardant Health’s option at any time, and from time to time, on or after November 20, 2024 and on or before the 25th scheduled trading day immediately before the maturity date, but only if the last reported sale price per share of Guardant Health’s common stock exceeds 130% of the conversion price for a specified period of time. The interest rate, initial conversion rate and other terms of the notes will be determined at the pricing of the offering.

Guardant Health intends to use a portion of the net proceeds from the offering to fund the cost of entering into the capped call transactions described below. Guardant Health intends to use the remainder of the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes and working capital, including increasing investment in research and development and sales and marketing activities to expand its business, as well as general and administrative matters. Guardant Health may also use a portion of the net proceeds to acquire complementary products, technologies, intellectual property or businesses as part of its growth strategy; however, Guardant Health currently does not have any agreements or commitments to complete any such transactions and is not involved in negotiations regarding such transactions. If the initial purchasers exercise their option to purchase additional notes, then Guardant Health intends to use a portion of the additional net proceeds to fund the cost of entering into additional capped call transactions as described below.