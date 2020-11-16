 

Mobile, Cloud-based Personal Security Services Improve Employee Productivity

Platform provides advanced technologies with high scalability to thousands of employees, enhancing their peace of mind, finds Frost & Sullivan

SANTA CLARA, California, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the security services industry, there is a growing demarcation between security vendors that protect employees and assets within "the four walls of the enterprise" and those that protect employees and physical assets outside the office premises. While organizations try to help on-the-go employees protect themselves from potential personal security threats when they are conducting business outside the office, commuting, or working remotely, they must ensure the solutions adopt a different technological and operational approach than what is offered by traditional facility security and executive protection companies.

Frost & Sullivan's latest thought leadership paper, Recognizing the Personal Security and Peace-of-Mind Gap Outside of Enterprise Facilities, analyzes the core criteria for enterprise-wide personal security services as well as the rise of the personal security services market. It also analyzes the advantages of cloud-based Personal Security-as-a-Service for all employees on the go.

To download the complimentary white paper, please visit: http://frost.ly/4p2.

"Organizations that wish to protect their employees outside the enterprise facility have to offer mobile solutions that are agile enough to adapt to changing personal risks for employees and their families," explained Danielle Van Zandt, Industry Analyst | Aerospace & Defense at Frost & Sullivan. "Any personal security solution must be seamless for individuals to use, with simple controls and convenient access or communication means. It should also allow individuals to interact with security services personnel via a variety of communication means such as text, voice call, video, or panic button functionality."

"With its truly unique Personal Security-as-a-Service platform and a team of trained Personal Security Agents who are available within seconds, Bond offers a tailored solution for ensuring employees' and their families' personal security and peace of mind," noted Doron Kempel, Founder and CEO at Bond. "Bond's, cloud-based platform is affordable, scalable, easy to deploy, and always ensures the highest level of user privacy. It combines the convenience of a mobile app for individual use with the accessibility to an entire team of 24/7 Personal Security Agents that can provide a variety of on-demand preventative monitoring services and orchestrate the dispatch of emergency assistance such as police, fire, or medical resources, if necessary."

