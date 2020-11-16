Can-Fite Presented NASH Phase II Namodenoson Data at a Late Breaking Session of the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) Conference

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE American: CANF) (TASE:CFBI), a biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drugs that address inflammatory, cancer and liver diseases, today announced that Dr. Rifaat Safadi, Principal Investigator of the Company’s Phase II study of Namodenoson in the treatment of NAFLD/NASH delivered a late-breaking oral presentation at the AASLD conference, The Liver Meeting Digital Experience 2020.

Titled “A Phase 2, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Dose-Finding Study Of The Efficacy And Safety Of Namodenoson (CF102), An A3 Adenosine Receptor (A3AR) Agonist, In Treating Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) And Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH)” the oral presentation was given on Sunday, November 15 by Dr. Safadi, Head of the Liver Unit, Gastroenterology and Liver Diseases, Division of Medicine at Hadassah Medical Center, Professor of Internal Medicine, Bowel, Liver Disease, and Metabolic Syndrome at Hebrew University in Israel.