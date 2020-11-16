Capstead Mortgage Corporation to Present Virtually and Host 1x1 Investor Meetings at Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference on November 18, 2020

Capstead’s presentation is scheduled to be available at 7:00 am CST on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 and will be accessible to registered attendees through the conference site at www.IDEASconferences.com . If interested in participating or learning more about the IDEAS conferences, please visit the IDEAS website.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE: CMO ) (“Capstead” or the “Company”) announced today that Management will participate in the virtual Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference on November 18, 2020.

Additionally, a webcast of the presentation will be available at 7:00 am CST on Monday, November 16, 2020 through the investor relations section of the Company’s website under the event calendar page of the news and market information tab at http://www.capstead.com.

About Capstead

Capstead is a self-managed real estate investment trust, or REIT, for federal income tax purposes. The Company earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential adjustable-rate mortgage pass-through securities, referred to as ARM securities, issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, or by an agency of the federal government, Ginnie Mae.

Capstead’s investment strategy attempts to mitigate risks to book value by focusing on investments in agency-guaranteed residential mortgage pass-through securities, which are considered to have little, if any, credit risk and are collateralized by ARM loans with interest rates that reset periodically to more current levels.

